Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High Of Over 1.10 Lakh Units In October 2024

Royal Enfield has reported the highest-ever monthly sales in the history of the brand, with over 1.10 lakh units sold in October 2024. Domestic motorcycle sales accounted for over 1.01 lakh units while the company exported over 8,000 units to overseas markets.



Also read: Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure



Year-on-year, the company reported a 26 per cent growth in domestic sales closing October 2024 with 1,01,866 units sold - up from 80,958 units sold in the same month last year. Exports were up 150 per cent from a low 3,477 units in October 2023 to 8,688 units. Cumulatively overall sales stood at 1,10,574 units, up 31 per cent from 84,435 units sold in October 2023.



Month-on-month sales for October were up over 27 per cent as compared to September 2024. Domestic sales were up 28.4 per cent month on month while exports grew from 7,652 units to 8,688 units.



Also read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut



Commenting on the brand’s performance, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The month of October has been truly remarkable for Royal Enfield, we have broken records with a whopping 1,00,000+ sales in a single month! This is our biggest and milestone festive season sale and surpasses all our previous sales performance records.”



The strong festive season also saw Royal Enfield back on its growth trajectory for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Royal Enfield reported a 2 per cent decline in cumulative year-to-date sales in July 2024 followed by reporting a 3 per cent decline in August and flat sales in September, a strong October 2024 saw the brand report a 4 per cent growth over FY2023-2024. Total sales in FY 2024-25 stood at 5,65,353 units - up from 5,41,421 units. Domestic sales meanwhile were up 3 per cent over the previous fiscal while exports grew 21 per cent.



Also read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks



In 2024, Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450, as well as the updated Classic 350, the brand’s bestselling model. Going forward Royal Enfield still has much in store for the Indian and global markets including the launch of the recently unveiled Interceptor Bear 650, the all-new Classic 650, and the brand’s first-ever electric motorcycle, which is set to be unveiled next week at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan. The 2024 calendar year promises to be an exciting one for Royal Enfield, with several new and updated model launches, as well as registering record high sales for a calendar year.



Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?



Royal Enfield currently has a presence in over 60 countries around the world, and has two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK and in Chennai, India, where the brand also has two motorcycle manufacturing facilities, in Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai. Around the world, Royal Enfield now has six CKD assembly facilities, in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. The brand is on a path to expand its overseas presence, and the current motorcycle models are all developed as global products.