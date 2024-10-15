Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

Royal Enfield is all set to unveil its maiden electric motorcycle at EICMA 2024 on November 4. While the motorcycle’s name is still under wraps, a teaser video from the brand has given us a glimpse into what the motorcycle will look like. The video clearly shows the upcoming offering’s silhouette, which appears to be identical to the motorcycle shown in patent images from Royal Enfield earlier this year.

The electric motorcycle will retain many of the old-school elements of the rest of RE's lineup

Visually, the electric motorcycle’s silhouette looks to be in line with a neo-retro roadster, with the old-school design elements being retained. The styling cues on the motorcycle include a round headlamp, alloy wheels, round mirrors a single seat, read end. Patent images have shown that the motorcycle will retain the classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, which is featured on most of its motorcycles. The front forks have an interesting design, which seems to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. Another feature of the motorcycle will likely be the round TFT display, which is currently seen on motorcycles such as the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450.

The specifications of the electric motorcycle remain under wraps, although patent images show what looks like a chain or belt drive which transfers power to the rear wheel. Similar to the rest of Royal Enfield’s lineup, the braking setup will include disc brakes on both ends.



Royal Enfield showcased the ‘Him-E’ last year at EICMA 2023

Royal Enfield showcased the ‘Him-E’, essentially an electric Himalayan at EICMA 2023. The Him-E was described as an electric motorcycle test bed which RE uses to hone its upcoming EVs. In 2022, Royal Enfield also acquired a stake of more than 10 per cent in Spanish electric motocross bike company Stark Future, pointing towards a long-term collaboration between the two brands.

The upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 was recently leaked ahead of its debut at EICMA 2024. The Interceptor Bear will be a Scrambler, powered by the brand's fabled 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill.