New Royal Enfield 450cc Roadster Spied In India

Having previously been spied on international roads, Royal Enfield’s new 450 cc roadster has now been spied testing in India. The all-new model is set to be part of an extended family of 450 cc motorcycles from the brand as it looks to diversify its portfolio in the coming years. Royal Enfield had previously revealed plans to have as many as 5 motorcycles on the same platform with one confirmed to be a more powerful Himalayan ADV.

The new 450cc roadster will share its engine with the upcoming Himalayan 450.

The images, while not as clear as the ones of the test mule spied on global roads, do reveal some changes. The bike in India wears gaiters on the front forks while a circular instrument cluster seems to sit between the handlebars – likely shared with the upcoming Himalayan 450. As with the previous images the motorcycle carries a neo-retro design with the overall styling appearing quite similar to the current Hunter 350.

The similarities with the Hunter though are few with the 450 using a larger 450 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine. Power output is expected to be in the region of 40-45 bhp. The test mule also features disc brakes on both ends.

Could make its debut sometime in 2024.

Reports suggest that the new Hunter 450 will be the second model to arrive on the 450 cc platform with a launch likely sometime next year. The model will be preceded by the new Himalayan 450 which is likely to make its debut in the second half of 2023.

The new 450 cc roadster will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and could also rival the upcoming mid-capacity model from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership.

Image Source: 1, 2