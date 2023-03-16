2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Everything That’s New

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has attracted many buyers over the years with its minimalist approach and no-nonsense performance. However, in the current setting, it feels a bit dated, and the company’s tardiness to give it some necessary upgrades has annoyed both customers and us journalists alike. But Royal Enfield did listen to the complaints and the company has finally updated the 650 Twins for the 2023 model year with not just new colours, but also a bunch of new features. So, let’s look at everything new in the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

1. Some key changes made to the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 include features like – a new LED headlight along with a set of new switchgear and handle grips which have been borrowed from the Super Meteor 650.

2. The bike now also comes with new features like a USB charging port and a new seat, which the company says has been enhanced for better comfort.

3. The new range includes two blacked-out variants - Black Ray & Barcelona Blue. These will be offered alongside two new colours - new custom dual colours - Black Pearl, and Cali Green in the solid colour. These will join the existing options - Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red. The old Orange Crush and Ventura Blue have been discontinued.

4. The blacked-out variants also get an all-black engine and exhaust pipes, as opposed to the chrome treatment that the other variants get. Additionally, Royal Enfield is also offering these new trims with a set of 17-inch cast alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.

5. Powertrain-wise, you get the same 647.95 cc in-line twin-cylinder engine. However, the motor is now OBD-2 compliant which means it will come with an onboard diagnostics system offering real-world emission data. The engine is tuned to make around 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm and develops 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6 Speed gearbox.

6. Now the bike is offered in 4 colour variants – Solid Colours priced at Rs. 3.03 lakh, Custom dual tone range that will costs Rs. 3.11 lakh, Blacked-Out trims at Rs. 3.21 lakh, and Chrome Mark 2 priced at Rs. 3.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

7. The updated Interceptor 650 will now be available for booking across all Royal Enfield stores in India from March 16, 2023.