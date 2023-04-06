Royal Enfield Reports Highest Cumulative Sales In A Financial Year I Over 8.34 Lakh Units Sold in FY2023

Royal Enfield reported its best-ever cumulative sales in a fiscal year in FY2022-23 with 8,34,895 units sold. The company’s previous best-ever cumulative sales were reported in FY2018-2019 where it retailed 8,20,492 units. FY2023’s sales performance also marked a 39 per cent growth over FY2022 where the company had reported sales of 6,02,268 units. Aside from its best-ever year for sales, FY2023 also saw the company cross the 1 lakh units exported milestone in a fiscal year.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 7,34,840 in the fiscal year – a 41 per cent increase over FY2022. Exports meanwhile stood at 1,00,055 units, up from 81,032 in the last fiscal year.

Speaking about the performance for the month of March 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield's growth has been nothing short of remarkable this year, we've achieved new heights in sales and market share and have crossed 100,000 international volumes for the first time. Our motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, have exceeded expectations and attracted new customers into our fold.”

Govindarajan added that the Hunter 350 had already found over 1 lakh buyers since its debut while the Super Meteor 650 was also garnering strong interest from customers.

For the month of March 2023, the company reported cumulative sales of 72,235 units – up 7 per cent year-on-year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 59,884 units – up a rather flat 2 per cent while exports grew a more notable 34 per cent to 12,351 units from 9,200 in March 2022.

Coming to FY2024, Royal Enfield still has a host of new models set to arrive in the market including more models based on the 650 cc platform as well as the highly anticipated Himalayan 450.