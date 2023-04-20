car&bike Awards 2023: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Is The Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has set the sales charts on fire, having breached the 1 lakh unit sales mark in just six months since sales began. It is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle and serves as a solid point of entry into the Royal Enfield family. It impressed the jury members with its versatility, performance, and the emotional appeal. The biggest selling point is the looks, which is uber cool and has the perfect blend of classic design along with modern appeal.

With origins in Royal Enfield’s heritage and legacy, the Hunter 350 gets the underpinnings and features of contemporary engineering. The 349 cc J-Series engine on the Hunter 350 is the same as the ones on the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. It makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

It was a two-way battle between Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin, which has done pretty well for TVS since it was launched in July 2022. The Ronin and the Hunter 350 have redefined the entry level modern classic segment in India, but it was the Hunter 350 which scored higher than the Ronin in terms of appeal and aesthetics.

The RE Hunter 350 was tested extensively and was voted as the motorcycle that offered better value and was well-rounded as an overall package, considering the performance and features it offered along with the competitive pricing and a stronger emotional appeal, swung the votes in favour of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.