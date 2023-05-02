Auto Sales April 2023: Royal Enfield Sees 18 Per Cent Growth In Total Sales

Royal Enfield posted sales of 73,136 motorcycles in the month of April 2023 as against 62,155 motorcycles sold in April 2022, registering a growth of 18 per cent. In the domestic market, the company sold 68,881 units last month as against 53,852 units sold in April 2022. The company exported 4,255 units during the month as compared to 8,303 during the same period last year, which was a de-growth of 49 per cent.

Speaking about the performance for the month of April 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “We closed FY 23 on a high note and have begun FY 24 on a confident footing. To further up the ante and cement our position as a global motorcycling brand from India, we recently launched our Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 in the USA and LatAm markets. I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets.”

The next launch from Royal Enfield will be the highly anticipated Himalayan 450. It was recently spotted testing again on Indian roads with a heavy camouflage. Pictures of the test mule suggest it to be a near-production ready-version of the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has done an extensive job of reworking on the motorcycle as it will feature an all-new design over the outgoing model but will continue to maintain the utilitarian look and is likely to be a feature-rich motorcycle. We expect the motorcycle to be launched right before the festive season.