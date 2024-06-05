Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Royal Enfield’s Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent With 71,010 Units Sold

Royal Enfield announced its sales for May 2024 and the company sold 71,010 units last month, an 8 per cent decline over 77,461 units sold in May 2023. The company’s domestic sales registered declining volumes even as exports rose during the same period. The sub 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles continue to be top contributors to the brand’s sales.



Sales of models under 350 cc declined 13 per cent to 59,852 units in May this year, while motorcycle sales with the engine capacity exceeding 350 cc increased by 32 per cent to 11,158 units. Royal Enfield sells the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 in the sub-350 cc segment. Meanwhile the Scram 411, Himalayan 450, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 round up its premium range.



Royal Enfield’s exports stood at 7,479 units in May, registering 12 per cent growth year-on-year, when compared to 6,666 units sold in May last year.



RE’s year-to-date sales increased by 2 per cent with 1,52,880 units sold between April and May 2024, against 1,50,597 units during the same period last fiscal. That said, sales for bikes under 350 cc were down by 1 per cent at 1,32,718 units, against 133,766 units sold during the same period last year. Exports between April and May this fiscal stood at 14,311, a hike of 31 per cent over 10,921 units sold during the same period in FY2024.