Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Royal Enfield’s Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent With 71,010 Units Sold

The brand’s 350 cc motorcycles remained the top contributors to overall sales, although domestic volumes have taken a hit.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield sold 71,010 motorcycles in May 2024
  • Royal Enfield’s sub 350 cc bikes brought in nearly 90 per cent of volumes for the brand
  • Royal Enfield’s year-to-date sales between April and May 2024 rose by 2 per cent

Royal Enfield announced its sales for May 2024 and the company sold 71,010 units last month, an 8 per cent decline over 77,461 units sold in May 2023. The company’s domestic sales registered declining volumes even as exports rose during the same period. The sub 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles continue to be top contributors to the brand’s sales. 
 

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Sales of models under 350 cc declined 13 per cent to 59,852 units in May this year, while motorcycle sales with the engine capacity exceeding 350 cc increased by 32 per cent to 11,158 units. Royal Enfield sells the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 in the sub-350 cc segment. Meanwhile the Scram 411, Himalayan 450, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 round up its premium range. 
 

Royal Enfield’s exports stood at 7,479 units in May, registering 12 per cent growth year-on-year, when compared to 6,666 units sold in May last year. 
 

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 4

RE’s year-to-date sales increased by 2 per cent with 1,52,880 units sold between April and May 2024, against 1,50,597 units during the same period last fiscal. That said, sales for bikes under 350 cc were down by 1 per cent at 1,32,718 units, against 133,766 units sold during the same period last year. Exports between April and May this fiscal stood at 14,311, a hike of 31 per cent over 10,921 units sold during the same period in FY2024. 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Sales# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is a custom bike that uses the same underpinnings as the new generation Himalayan, albeit it will be used for flat tracking.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-Based Flat Track 450 Showcased At London Bike Shed Moto Show
  • The vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car.
    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing

Latest News

  • The EQA is Mercedes' smallest electric SUV on sale in global markets and is one of three new EVs launching in India in 2024.
    Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV To Be Launched In India On July 8
  • The brand’s 350 cc motorcycles remained the top contributors to overall sales, although domestic volumes have taken a hit.
    Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Royal Enfield’s Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent With 71,010 Units Sold
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India’s steady sales growth is powered by its 125 cc scooter models, led by the Suzuki Access 125.
    Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth
  • The latest additions to the Gloster Storm series sport new paint schemes but come with the same powertrain options as the standard SUV
    MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh
  • The 450 Apex is Ather’s most potent scooter yet, built to commemorate the start-up’s 10th anniversary.
    Ather 450 Apex Price Hiked As Introductory Offer Ends
  • The Binguo is similar in size to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
    MG Binguo Electric Hatchback Design Patented In India
  • This will be the second e-scooter in BGauss’ lineup, after the C12, which was launched last year
    BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Previewed Ahead Of June 25 Debut
  • The Stylo 160 is a neo-retro lifestyle scooter currently sold by Honda in the Indonesian market.
    Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter
  • According to Maruti Suzuki, the debate is between strong hybrids and Internal Combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is difficult to justify why ICE should be preferred over Strong Hybrids.
    Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs
  • VW updates the safety kit on its two made-in-India models.
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Royal Enfield’s Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent With 71,010 Units Sold
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved