 EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

Hot off the heels of the debut of its first-ever electric motorcycle, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Classic 650 at EICMA 2024. The sixth motorcycle to be based on Royal Enfield’s 650 cc platform, the Classic 650’s unveil takes place just over a week after the Bear 650 was revealed to the public. Designed to be a higher-displacement version of the immensely popular Classic 350, the motorcycle retains much of the smaller-displacement bike’s styling, while being equipped with the brand’s air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine.

The Classic 650 retains much of the styling elements from the Classic 350

Royal Enfield has opted to preserve much of the original styling elements from the Classic 350 on this motorcycle. As a result, the Classic 650 continues to feature the signature round LED headlamp, a larger version of the teardrop-shaped fuel tank and the round tail lamp. The tail section of the motorcycle, however, appears to be longer with a wider, curvier rear fender. The Classic 650 also retains the peashooter exhaust from the Classic 350, although it is now a twin-exhaust setup, courtesy of the parallel-twin mill. Another bit that it borrows from its 350 cc counterpart is the analogue dial. The Classic 650 can be in 4 different colour schemes- Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.

The Classic 650 weighs 243 kg, making it the heaviest bike in Royal Enfield's portfolio

The Classic 650 is built on a steel tubular spine frame, with suspension duties handled by a telescopic front fork setup from Showa with 120 mm travel, and a twin-shock setup at the rear with travel of 90 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. Similar to the Classic 350, the bike rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod with MRF Nylohigh tyres. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 154 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. Weighing 243 kg, it is the heaviest bike in Royal Enfield's portfolio.

As stated earlier, the Classic 650 is powered by the brand’s air/oil-cooled 648 cc parallel-twin motor that in this model churns out a peak power output of 46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm and peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5650 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by an assist and slipper clutch.

While prices for the Royal Enfield Bear 650 were announced today, Royal Enfield is yet to confirm when the Classic 650 will be launched in the Indian market.