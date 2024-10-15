Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:3 Scale Model Priced At Rs 94,990

Royal Enfield has introduced a series of 1:3 scale models of its Classic 500 motorcycle. The scale models were initially showcased at the launch event of the updated Classic 350. Inspired by the Classic 500, the handcrafted scale models don’t come cheap and are priced at a hefty Rs 94,990 apiece. The scale models are currently on sale on Royal Enfield’s website and will be offered in limited quantities. The company is also giving users an option to customise the motorcycle’s registration plate.

Each scale model weighs 8.5 kg and is priced at Rs 94,990

The scale models measure 780 mm in length, 380 mm in width, and 261 mm in height, with a weight of 8.5 kg. Royal Enfield has stated the models are made of 964 different parts that resemble the components on the actual motorcycle. The models will be available in seven colour options – Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Forest Green Chrome, Teal Green, Battle Green, Gun Grey, and Jet Black.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, stated, “The 1:3 scale models initially started as an internal passion project, with no commercial intent. What began as a homage to our love for motorcycling, has evolved into a one-of-a-kind offering and a collection item for those who truly appreciate Royal Enfield’s storied heritage and legacy. On popular demand, we are happy to announce the re-introduction of these scaled models and honoring the spirit of pure motorcycling cherished by our community.”

Royal Enfield launched the updated version of the Classic 350 in August 2024, with a host of feature upgrades. Royal Enfield will also soon introduce the Classic 650 in the Indian market, which has been spotted testing on multiple occasions.