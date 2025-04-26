Login
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?

Royal Enfield has finally updated the Hunter 350 with new colour schemes, better features and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets new colour schemes
  • Rear suspension now features progressive springs
  • Gets LED headlights, more ground clearance

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.50 lakh. The updated Hunter 350 is offered in three main variants and six colour options. This is the first significant update for the Hunter since its debut in August 2022. While the motorcycle largely maintains its original styling, several crucial updates have been made. Let's take a look at all that is new in the latest iteration.  

 

  Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1

The most important update lies in the revised rear suspension setup. 

 

One of the most necessary upgrades is the revision to the rear suspension, which now features a progressive spring instead of the previous linear setup. The new twin shocks will probably address the stiff ride quality of the earlier model. Additionally, a redesigned exhaust routing has contributed to a 10 mm increase in ground clearance, bringing it up to 160 mm. 

 

  2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 5

The Hunter 350 now gets LED headlights. 

 

Another update is the introduction of an LED headlight. With this, the Hunter 350 joins Royal Enfield’s list of models with LED lighting, leaving the Bullet 350 as the only model still using halogen units. The motorcycle also now comes with a Type-C charging port located under the handlebar. Furthermore, the Tripper navigation pod is now standard on the top-spec variants, with lower trims offering it as an optional extra. 

  Royal Enfield Hunter 350

First Royal Enfield 350 cc to get slip and assist clutch; Top-spec variant features tripper pod; Seats get higher foam density. 

 

Other enhancements include the addition of a slip and assist clutch, making the Hunter 350 the first Royal Enfield 350 cc model to feature it. Additionally, the seat has also been changed to offer higher foam density for improved comfort. Moreover, the handlebar has been slightly reworked to provide better ergonomics for the rider. 

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Continues with the same 349 cc J-series engine. 

 

On the powertrain front, the Hunter 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 349 cc, air/oil-cooled, J-series engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox, making 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. 

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variant-wise prices

Colour options (Variants) Prices (ex-showroom) 
Base - Factory BlackRs 1.50 lakh 
Mid - Rio White and Dapper Grey Rs 1.77 lakh

Top - Tokyo Black, London Red and 

Rebel Blue

Rs 1.82 lakh

 

 

# Royal Enfield# 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# 2025 Hunter 350 price# 2025 Hunter 350# 2025 Hunter 350 colours# 2025 Hunter 350 launched# 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched# New Royal Enfield Hunter 350# bike# Bikes# Cover Story
Popular Royal Enfield Models