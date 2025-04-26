2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.50 lakh. The updated Hunter 350 is offered in three main variants and six colour options. This is the first significant update for the Hunter since its debut in August 2022. While the motorcycle largely maintains its original styling, several crucial updates have been made. Let's take a look at all that is new in the latest iteration.

The most important update lies in the revised rear suspension setup.

One of the most necessary upgrades is the revision to the rear suspension, which now features a progressive spring instead of the previous linear setup. The new twin shocks will probably address the stiff ride quality of the earlier model. Additionally, a redesigned exhaust routing has contributed to a 10 mm increase in ground clearance, bringing it up to 160 mm.

The Hunter 350 now gets LED headlights.

Another update is the introduction of an LED headlight. With this, the Hunter 350 joins Royal Enfield’s list of models with LED lighting, leaving the Bullet 350 as the only model still using halogen units. The motorcycle also now comes with a Type-C charging port located under the handlebar. Furthermore, the Tripper navigation pod is now standard on the top-spec variants, with lower trims offering it as an optional extra.

Other enhancements include the addition of a slip and assist clutch, making the Hunter 350 the first Royal Enfield 350 cc model to feature it. Additionally, the seat has also been changed to offer higher foam density for improved comfort. Moreover, the handlebar has been slightly reworked to provide better ergonomics for the rider.

Continues with the same 349 cc J-series engine.

On the powertrain front, the Hunter 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 349 cc, air/oil-cooled, J-series engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox, making 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variant-wise prices