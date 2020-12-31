Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under ₹ 2 Lakh

Our list of the best 5 bikes includes the Hero Xtreme 160 R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Dominar 250, Honda H'Ness CB 350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under ₹ 2 Lakh expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the best commuter bikes of 2020
  • The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets riding modes and other features
  • Both the CB 350 and the Meteor 350 are easygoing, relaxed neo-retro bikes

First off, a disclaimer; the price of ₹ 2 lakh considered in this list is the ex-showroom price of the bikes. So, some of the bikes here, like the Honda H'Ness CB 350, or the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, may end up costing a more than ₹ 2 lakh, on-road, depending on the variant chosen, and local taxes. Nevertheless, while bikes in India have become slightly more expensive, there are still several options in the budget space. And if you have a budget of around ₹ 2 lakh, you still have a lot of choices to consider. So, here goes, and yes, we have some honorary mentions apart from the best 5 bikes in the list, so do consider those as well.

Also Read: Top 10 Bike Reviews Of 2020

naoq26mk

The 163 cc, two-valve engine is smooth, it sounds great, and initial acceleration is great

Hero Xtreme 160R

The new Hero Xtreme 160R is Hero MotoCorp's latest premium commuter motorcycle. Powered by a 163 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine which makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the Xtreme 160R is priced at ₹ 1,02,000 (Ex-showroom) for the single-disc brake variant, while the double-disc variant is piced at ₹ 1,05,050 (Ex-showroom). Light, nimble and with smooth performance, complemented by good fuel economy, the Xtreme 160R is easily one of the best bikes in the 160 cc commuter motorcycle on sale right now.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Review

Newsbeep
vk6tjias

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the only bike in its class to get riding modes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Yes, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V isn't an all-new bike. But for 2020, this 200 cc premium commuter gets a whole bunch of added features, which are in addition to standard features like a slipper clutch, Bluetooth connectivity with the TVS SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology, and LED headlight. What the new Apache RTR 200 4V also gets for 2020 are riding modes, the first motorcycle in this segment and price range. While the Apache RTR 200 4V doesn't get ride-by-wire, the ECU modulates the power according to the chosen riding mode; and there are three options, Sport, Urban and Rain. Along with the performance, the riding modes also offer different levels of ABS intervention. The engine is the same 198 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Priced at just ₹ 1.31 lakh (Ex-showrom), the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V offers excellent value for money.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

fks0dnmg

The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike

Bajaj Dominar 250

If 200 cc still doesn't quite cut it, and a quarter-litre displacement is more like it, Bajaj Auto launched a smaller, more affordable, and lighter model in the Bajaj Dominar family. Positioned as a do-it-all motorcycle, for everyday commuting and sport touring, the Dominar 250 shares the same basic engine of the KTM 250 Duke, but with a slightly different state of tune. the 250 cc, DOHC engine makes 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a very good option for new riders, who will not be intimidated by its performance, and offers very good value at that price point.

Also Read: 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review

ck9u0gr8

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is light, offers a  neutral and comfortable riding position for everyday riding

Honda H'Ness CB 350

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has been made in India, and targeted primarily at the Indian market, to take a shot at a segment dominated by the Royal Enfield 350. The 348 cc, single-cylinder overhead cam engine makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. With a slip and assist clutch, a counterbalancer, and unique features like Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, the H'Ness CB 350 is a well-rounded product, with engine refinement and a likeable and easygoing personality. Priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Honda H'Ness CB 350 offers a very good alternative to Royal Enfield, although the bike has its limitations, at least for now. The Honda CB 350 will be retailed only through the limited Honda Big Wing network, and that means it is not available on sale yet across the country.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review

8h086gso

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the newest model from Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield's all-new 350 cc motorcycle is the Meteor 350, built on an all-new 350 cc platform with a new engine and new chassis. The new 350 cc SOHC engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, with a wide torque band, starting at around 2,400 rpm, going all the way up to 4,500 rpm. The engine also uses a primary balancer shaft to reduce vibrations, and offers refined performance which is quite a change from even the outgoing UCE 350 engine. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in three variants, with prices beginning at ₹ 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), and is the first model in the new 350 cc platform.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

a4m2775

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a new 184.4 cc engine and new chassis, and will also take on 200 cc rivals

Apart from the 5 bikes in this list, there are some other bikes as well, which deserve a mention as the best bikes to buy under ₹ 2 lakh. As an entry-level adventure bike, the Hero XPulse is still one of our top picks, and with the Rally Kit, it makes the XPulse even more capable to begin off-road riding with. There's also the new Honda Hornet 2.0, with a new 180 cc engine, which replaces the Honda CB Hornet 160R. The Hornet 2.0 is dynamically superior, and offers a very good package as a commuter motorcycle with quite likeable handling as well, so that's also another bike which needs a worthy mention in the best bikes under ₹ 2 lakh list. 

