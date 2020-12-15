Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020

A look at the best bike video reviews that we managed to put out in 2020

The year 2020 may have been challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on across the world. With the nationwide lockdown announced in March 2020, we have been restricted with heading out to do what we do, shoot and review cars and bikes. Nevertheless, there have been several motorcycles that we've had the opportunity to review over the year. Here's a look at the best two-wheeler video reviews, which we've thoroughly enjoyed shooting and making. Although the list is not as all-encompassing as we would have liked, these are the noteworthy two-wheeler video reviews of 2020.

1. Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp right now

The Hero Xtreme 160R is Hero MotoCorp's new 160 cc motorcycle, a replacement for the 150 cc Hero Xtreme Sports, which failed to set the sales charts on fire. The Xtreme 160R may be late to the party in the 160 cc premium commuter segment, but it's an immediately likeable combination of performance and handling, which makes it one of the best in its segment.

2. Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a new 184.4 cc engine and new chassis, and will also take on 200 cc rivals

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's premium commuter, which is the replacement for the Honda CB Hornet 160R in the BS6 (Bharat Stage VI) emission regulations era. With a new 184 cc engine, the Hornet 2.0 will also go up against established rivals in the 200 cc segment. With sharp, muscular looks, decent features and smooth performance, the Hornet 2.0 is par for the course. But what impresses is the dynamics of the new Hornet 2.0, making it perhaps one of the best handling Honda premium commuter motorcycles.

3. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 offers a more comfortable riding position than its twin, the Vitpilen 250

Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna, owned by KTM (and therefore, by Bajaj) made its India debut with the 250 cc Husky twins. Both the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke, but offer a completely different flavour in design and dynamics. And yes, we had a ball, riding these two, and talking about the new Huskies in town, and what they offer in the 250 cc motorcycle segment.

4. Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is another 250 cc motorcycle based on the same KTM 250 Duke engine, but with a different state of tune. While the KTM and the Huskies offer street use, the Dominar 250 is positioned as a sports tourer, with the engine having a different state of tune to give it stronger low and mid-range. The Dominar 250 still makes for an interesting consideration in the 250 cc segment, and to ride it and gauge its strengths and weaknesses was an interesting experience for us.

5. Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The design of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the familiar silhoette of the Thunderbird 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. But it's not old wine in new bottle. In fact, the Meteor 350 heralds Royal Enfield's newest 350 cc platform which will also be shared with future iterations of the Bullet 350 and Classic 350. We had a really enjoyable time reminiscing about our experiences with Royal Enfield motorcycles from the past, and talking about the new Meteor 350.

6. KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the KTM 390 Duke but gets longer travel suspension, and better off-road capability

The KTM 390 Adventure offers an interesting proposition to the motorcycle touring crowd in India which seems to be growing by leaps and bounds every year. Based on the KTM 390 Duke, the 390 Adventure is not a hardcore enduro machine, but more of an adventure touring bike, with enough capability to take on rough roads, no roads and long distance mile-munching duties. Our time with the KTM 390 Adventure was brief, but enough to make a lasting impression.

7. BMW R 18

The BMW R18 looks gorgeous, from any angle you look at

In 2020, BMW Motorrad introduced a Germany-made heavyweight cruiser, which will take the fight to the Americans, more specifically, to Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. The new BMW R 18 is a retro-styled cruiser with a big, 1,802 cc boxer twin engine. With gleaming chrome, and big heavyweight presence, the BMW R 18 makes quite a statement, even while standing still. We had quite a day hustling the R 18 around, trying to make sense of what it offers.

