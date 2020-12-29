Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021

The electric vehicle market is gradually evolving in India and we have seen quite a few new model launches of late. Both mass market car manufacturers and premium carmakers have launched newer models in India in the last two years and 2021 is likely to see some action in the EV segment as well. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Jaguar and even Porsche are planning bringing their EVs to India in the coming year. Here's a list of EVs that are expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift has been spotted testing quite a few times.

Maruti Suzuki confirmed last year that it will be retailing its first electric from the premium Nexa channel. It is using the 2018 Wagon R as a test bed for electric cars in India and the electric vehicle program for India is running alongside the Toyota-Suzuki joint venture for development of EVs. In fact, Maruti Suzuki has been testing the WagonR electric for quite a long time and the recently spotted Maruti Suzuki XL5 is expected to be Maruti's first electric vehicle in India which is developed on the lines of the WagonR electric.

Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV looks very similar to the standard Altroz.

First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata Altroz EV is built on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and it will employ the company's Ziptron powertrain technology. While the technical specifications are yet to be revealed, Tata Motors has confirmed that all its future EVs with Ziptron technology will come with a minimum range of 250 km on a single charge, and will be equipped with a Lithium-Ion battery with IP-67 certification and 8-years warranty. At present, the company is planning to launch the Altroz EV in the first half of 2021, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there might be some delay.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift

Tata Tigor EV facelift has been recently spotted testing sans camouflage

Images of a near-production test mule of the upcoming Tata Tigor EV facelift have recently surfaced online. Visually, the facelifted Tata Tigor EV will borrow all the design and cues from the regular petrol-powered BS6 Tigor subcompact sedan, which was launched earlier in January 2020. So, we get to see new sharper nose sporting the new glossy black grille, underlined by a thick chrome slat and flanked by a set of updated headlamps with projector units and LED daytime running lamps. The car also gets new bumper with a wide central airdam and stylish horizontal housings for the foglamps. The all-electric Tata Tigor EV facelift is expected to retain its 21.5 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor to produce 40 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque. While the existing Tigor EV offers a range of 213 km on a single charge, it is possible the updated model might deliver a better range.

Mahindra eXUV300

The Mahindra eXUV300 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

We first saw the Mahindra eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it has been one of the highly anticipated launches from Mahindra. Expected to be launched in 2021, the Mahindra eXUV300 will come in two versions, a standard variant with a range of 250-300 km on a single charge, taking on the Tata Nexon EV, and a performance variant with a range of 350-400 km that will compete with the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. The former is likely to come with a 40-kWh battery pack capable of offering a power output of around 130 bhp. The eXUV300 will be the first product from Mahindra to be equipped with the advanced lithium-ion battery technology, equipped with the new battery cells developed by LG Chem.

Mahindra eKUV100

The Mahindra eKUV100 was launched at the Auto Expo but will be available in showrooms next year.

The Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol derivative, and we expect minimal changes on the production-spec version including possibly a revised grille, along with reworked headlamps and taillights. The interior will remain largely unchanged as well, but we expect to see a larger infotainment system in place and possibly a digital instrument console as well. Power on the Mahindra eKUV100 will come from a 40 kW electric motor that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. A single-speed transmission will be sending power to the front wheels. The car will come with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and is expected to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge. Expect to see both standard and fast-charging option and will be compatible with a wall socket.

Audi e-Tron

The Audi e-Tron was expected to launch this year as well butt it has been now pushed to next year.

The Audi e-Tron has already made its India debut, and while the car was supposed to arrive in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has now deferred the launch, and we now expect it to go on sale in 2021. The Audi e-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle, and while the front one generates 125 kW, the rear motor makes 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode.

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace too will be finally coming to India next year, two years after its global debut.

The Jaguar I-Pace has been on sale in the global markets for a while now and we have been waiting for the car, ever since its triple win at the 2019 World Car Awards, where it was crowned the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. As for the car itself, the Jaguar I-Pace is underpinned by an all-new Aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's battery technology. The SUV is powered by a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells and mounted in a frame that's an integral structural component in the car's floor.

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan Turbo goes from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, while the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan too is finally coming to India and it is expected to arrive in 2021. The Taycan made its official debut in 2019 and has already become one of the most desirable Porsches, especially after bagging two awards at the 2020 World Car Awards - winning the World Luxury Car of the Year title, as well as the World Performance Car award. Porsche is offering the Taycan with a range of battery and powertrain options. The Porsche Taycan Turbo goes from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, while the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds

