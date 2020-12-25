Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021

The curtains are finally drawing on the year 2020, and for the better or worse, we have a new year to look forward to. 2021 promises bigger and more exciting things in the auto-sphere and that includes some very exciting launches right from the first month itself. The first month of the new year will see a number of highly-awaited car launches in India that includes a healthy mix of mass and luxury offerings. As we countdown the final days of 2020, here's a list of all the hot new car launches planned in January 2021.

The Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with a host of upgrades and a new top-spec Legender variant too

1. Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be kicking off the car launches for 2021 with the new Fortuner facelift. The updated version of the SUV arrived in July this year in Thailand and bring a host of improvements including a fresh new design, revised cabin and more safety tech over the current model. Notable upgrades include a new grille, larger air intakes, new LED projector headlamps with revised DRL pattern, new alloy wheels and LED taillights. The cabin will get a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, revised instrument cluster and a new steering wheel. The dashboard layout though will remain unchanged. Engine options on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will include the same 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The Toyota Fortuner facelift will be launched on January 6, 2021.

The Tata Altroz will finally get the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon SUV

2. Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol

The Tata Altroz turns one in January 2021, and the premium hatchback is all set to get a new petrol engine under the hood packing more power. The Altroz turbo petrol is slated for launch next month, according to our sources, and will finally get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged mill from the Nexon. The unit will produce about 108 bhp and 140 Nm, slightly lesser than the Nexon turbo petrol, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There are also reports a DCT version joining the new motor, but the same will arrive at a later date. In addition, the Tata Altroz will also get a bright blue paint scheme, along with the new engine option. Tata is yet to officially confirm the details but has blocked our date for January 13, 2020, for an "Altroz-related" announcement.

The 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get a 110 mm longer wheelbase that will translate to better rear-seat legroom

3. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

A trend started by Mercedes-Benz India with the E-Class long-wheelbase, BMW India will now be building on the same with the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine next month. The new offering is likely to replace the 3 Series GT in the brand's line-up and will be positioned as the comfortable choice for the rear-seat in the 3 Series family. Already available in China, India will be the first right-hand-drive market to get the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. The model will co-exist with the standard version and will get a wheelbase measuring 2961 mm in length, 110 mm longer than the standard car. It will also draw power from the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as the standard version. Expect prices to be at a premium over the current 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series GL is scheduled for launch on January 21, 2020.

The Audi A4 Facelift has begun local assembly and will be offered with only the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

4. Audi A4 Facelift

After introducing its performance cars and exciting SUVs in 2020, Audi India is all set for a new product offensive in 2021 with more mainstream models. The brand will kick-off its product launches with the new Audi A4 facelift that will arrive next month. The automaker recently began locally-assembly of the A4 in India and pre-bookings are also open. The new A4 gets a host of changes including the revised front and rear design that adds a sharp look to the sedan. There's also the new 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that will pack 187 bhp. Power will be sent to the front wheels using the 7-speed dual-clutch autobox. It's interesting to note that the A4 and the 3 Series GL are arriving in the same month, which makes the C-Class officially the oldest offering in its class. The offerings will be joined by the Volvo S60 by March 2021. while Volvo India will open order books for its new sedan in January itself. A launch date for the A4 is yet to be announced.

The 2021 MG Hector Facelift will get a revised front, larger 18-inch wheels and new features in the cabin | Photo Credit: Rushlane

5. MG Hector Facelift

MG Motor India is all set to bring a facelifted version of its Hector SUV in January 2021. The MG Hector facelift arrives in India in less than two years after the model went on sale and will bring some substantial updates to keep it fresh amidst new competition. Changes will include a new front grille, larger 18-inch alloy wheels and revised rear profile. The cabin will feature a new dual-tone theme and new equipment as well. In addition, MG has also confirmed that the Hector Plus SUV will get a seven-seater version in January with a bench-style middle row. The new Hector facelift will not sport any mechanical changes though with power coming from the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel engines. An official launch date has not been announced as yet.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan will be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged mill with 302 bhp on offer

6. Mercedes-AMG A35 Limousine

The Mercedes-AMG A35 Limousine first debuted in India at the 2020 Auto Expo amidst much fanfare and was originally scheduled to arrive in India around the festive season this year. However, the COVID-19 induced pandemic threw a spanner in the works and the brand had to push the launch of its new entry-level AMG by a few months. The A35 AMG performance sedan is now expected to arrive in January 2021 and is likely to be the next locally-assembled AMG in the country after the AMG GLC 43 Coupe. The A35 AMG will pack about 302 bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine sending power to all four wheels. The launch date is yet to be confirmed but we do expect the German auto giant to start the year with the absolutely crackling product.

Select dealerships are accepting bookings for the Jeep Compass Facelift, sparking rumours of an early launch by end of January 2021

7. Jeep Compass Facelift

Rumour has it that the Jeep Compass facelift will be arriving in India as early as January 2021. Select Jeep dealerships have been accepting bookings for the new Compass already, even though Jeep India is yet to make an official announcement. The updated Compass SUV made its global debut in China this year and comes with a refreshed design including revised headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, revised seven-slat grille, new front bumper and new alloy wheels too. The SUV will also come with big updates on the inside including the larger 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and connected tech. The Jeep Compass facelift will continue using the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices.

