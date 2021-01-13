New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India; Bookings Open

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is just a new iteration in the model line-up so nothing has actually changed on the model except the new motor under its hood.

Shubham Parashar
Bookings for the Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol are now open in India expand View Photos
Bookings for the Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol are now open in India

Highlights

  • The Tata Altorz iTurbo will be offered in six variants
  • It gets the Nexon sourced 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor
  • It gets Tata's iRA connectivity suite as well

The much awaited Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol has finally been unveiled in India and we have been eagerly waiting for it ever since the Altroz was launched back in 2019. Now, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo is just a new variant in the model line-up so nothing has actually changes, except the new motor under the hood. It gets the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sourced from Nexon facelift and in the Altroz it's been tuned to churn out 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Just to give you an idea, this powertrain belts out 28 per cent more power and 24 per cent more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol motor and is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. For those who are wondering, the 'i' in iTurbo stands for 'intelligent'. Tata claims that the Altroz iTurbo does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.9 seconds. Tata claims fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl on the iTurbo, in accordance with the MIDC cycle.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo looks exactly identical to the existing models even on the inside.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol will be offered in six variants in India - XE, XM,XM+, XT,XZ and XZ+ and will be offered in five body colour options - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. Like we mentioned earlier, the design remains identical to the current Altroz and you even get the same grey interiors with silver inlays. On the features side it gets leatherette seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one touch power windows, Xpress cool function, cruise control, engine start-stop button, auto climate control and Tata's iRA tech with a range of connected car features. Plus, the car can now recognise over 70 voice commands, in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish' as well. The Altroz iTurbo too gets 5-star rating by Global NCAP.

The new iTurbo variant will be sold alongside the existing Altroz line-up.

Coming back to the powertrain, the regular petrol and diesel powertrains remain part of the Altroz line-up. The 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor develops 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine puts out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Even these engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. When launched, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will rivals the likes of the new Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol and Volkswagen Polo TSI.

Bookings for the new Tata Altroz iTurbo are now open across India. The Tata Altroz iTurbo will be launched in India on January 22, 2021.

