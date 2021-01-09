New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming 2021 Safari flagship SUV on its social media account. The SUV is expected to be launched in India very soon.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The SUV was previewed in the form of Tata Buzzard Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. expand View Photos
The SUV was previewed in the form of Tata Buzzard Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Highlights

  • Pre-launch bookings for the all-new Safari 2021 will begin soon
  • The Tata Safari SUV will be 70mm longer than the 5-seater Harrier SUV
  • Production of the all-new Safari flagship SUV is already underway

Tata Motors recently announced that it will be resurrecting the legendary 'Safari' nameplate for its upcoming 7-seater flagship SUV. The Indian carmaker will be initiating pre-launch bookings for the SUV very soon. Ahead of its debut, the company has officially teased the all-new Tata Safari on its social media account, confirming that it will be arriving in the domestic this month itself. The teaser image reveals the new front grille on the SUV is slightly different from the 5-seater Harrier, while the projector headlights remain the same.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose​

A post shared by Tata Safari (@tatasafariofficial)

It was earlier last year at the Auto Expo when the Indian carmaker gave us the first glimpse of the SUV with codenamed Gravitas. However, it was first showcased at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in the form of Buzzard. The soon-to-be-launched Safari 2021 will be based on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) architecture, which also underpins the 5-seater Harrier. It is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform. To be based on Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy, the all-new Safari aka Gravitas SUV will be positioned at the top in the product portfolio.

As far as the design is concerned, the upcoming Safari might carry subtle design changes on the exterior front only to differentiate two SUVs. The SUV will get a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. Moreover, it will be 70 mm longer than the younger sibling, while width and wheelbase will remain the same. We might also see a new exterior body colour option and new alloy wheel design for the all-new Safari.

Newsbeep

The SUV will get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof and more. We might see the SUV in 6-seater configuration with caption seats or 7-seater layout with bench seats. For safety, it will be equipped with features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold control, and more.

In a recent conversation with carandbike, Pratap Bose, VP, Head Design - Tata Motors confirmed that Safari's production is already underway and will arrive at authorised showrooms very soon. The car will start reaching homes by the last quarter.

fl0fnapg

All-new Tata Safari will be 70 mm longer than the 5-seater Harrier

Also Read: Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month​

0 Comments

As for mechanicals, the 2021 Tata Safari will borrow its powertrain option from the younger sibling, Tata Harrier. It will use the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Citroen C5 Aircross Compact SUV Set For India Debut On February 1, 2021
Citroen C5 Aircross Compact SUV Set For India Debut On February 1, 2021
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Tata Gravitas

Tata Gravitas

Expected Price
₹ 17.8 - 19 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
पेट्रोल, डीज़ल
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
04:49
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-19 11:18 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities