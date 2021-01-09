Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

Tata Motors recently announced that it will be resurrecting the legendary 'Safari' nameplate for its upcoming 7-seater flagship SUV. The Indian carmaker will be initiating pre-launch bookings for the SUV very soon. Ahead of its debut, the company has officially teased the all-new Tata Safari on its social media account, confirming that it will be arriving in the domestic this month itself. The teaser image reveals the new front grille on the SUV is slightly different from the 5-seater Harrier, while the projector headlights remain the same.

It was earlier last year at the Auto Expo when the Indian carmaker gave us the first glimpse of the SUV with codenamed Gravitas. However, it was first showcased at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in the form of Buzzard. The soon-to-be-launched Safari 2021 will be based on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) architecture, which also underpins the 5-seater Harrier. It is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform. To be based on Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy, the all-new Safari aka Gravitas SUV will be positioned at the top in the product portfolio.

As far as the design is concerned, the upcoming Safari might carry subtle design changes on the exterior front only to differentiate two SUVs. The SUV will get a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. Moreover, it will be 70 mm longer than the younger sibling, while width and wheelbase will remain the same. We might also see a new exterior body colour option and new alloy wheel design for the all-new Safari.

The SUV will get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof and more. We might see the SUV in 6-seater configuration with caption seats or 7-seater layout with bench seats. For safety, it will be equipped with features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold control, and more.

In a recent conversation with carandbike, Pratap Bose, VP, Head Design - Tata Motors confirmed that Safari's production is already underway and will arrive at authorised showrooms very soon. The car will start reaching homes by the last quarter.

All-new Tata Safari will be 70 mm longer than the 5-seater Harrier

As for mechanicals, the 2021 Tata Safari will borrow its powertrain option from the younger sibling, Tata Harrier. It will use the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

