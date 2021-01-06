New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month

All-New Tata Safari flagship SUV will be re-introduced in the Indian market this month. The Indian carmaker will commence pre-launch bookings for the SUV very soon.

Charanpreet Singh
7,760  Views
The official bookings for the all-new Tata Safari SUV will begin soon expand View Photos
The official bookings for the all-new Tata Safari SUV will begin soon

Highlights

  • The new Tata Safari will go on sale in India this month
  • The flagship SUV will be based on Tata's OMEGARC platform
  • The upcoming 7-seater SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker is all set to re-introduce the iconic 'Safari' brand in India soon. The SUV was codenamed Gravitas, when it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be Tata's flagship SUV and will be a 7-seater model as well. It will be launched later this month. The pre-launch bookings for the SUV are expected to commence soon. The all-new Safari is basically the three-row version of the 5-seater Harrier. The SUV was previewed in the form of Tata Buzzard Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Also Read: Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage​

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the 'Tata Safari', Mr Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, "We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV-Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun-loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long-lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status."

fhjmh5nc

The Tata Gravitas will now be launched as the Tata Safari in India

The legendary Tata Safari SUV will be based on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform, which is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform. The SUV will also employ Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy, and it will be positioned at the top in the product portfolio. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

9d4k7t8o

All-New Tata Safari will be launched in India in January

Visually, the Tata Safari is expected to remain identical to the 5-seater Harrier. However, we might see some styling tweaks on the front for differentiating the two SUVs. The 7-seater SUV will sport a cascading grille upfront with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlights, LED taillights, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a large roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate, massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper and more.

On the inside, it could get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, and more.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor

Mechanically, the 2021 Tata Safari SUV will be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, which also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The motor is capable of generating maximum power of 168 bhp against the peak torque of 350 Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas

Tata Gravitas

Expected Price
₹ 17.8 - 19 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
04:49
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-19 11:18 PM IST
