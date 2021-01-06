Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker is all set to re-introduce the iconic 'Safari' brand in India soon. The SUV was codenamed Gravitas, when it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be Tata's flagship SUV and will be a 7-seater model as well. It will be launched later this month. The pre-launch bookings for the SUV are expected to commence soon. The all-new Safari is basically the three-row version of the 5-seater Harrier. The SUV was previewed in the form of Tata Buzzard Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Also Read: Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage​

The Legend, Reborn.

The perfect combination of Design, Versatility, Comfort & Performance, is here.

The All- New Tata Safari. Get ready to #ReclaimYourLife



Arriving in showrooms this January. pic.twitter.com/Bz3PuR5mp3 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 6, 2021

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the 'Tata Safari', Mr Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, "We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV-Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun-loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long-lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status."

The Tata Gravitas will now be launched as the Tata Safari in India

The legendary Tata Safari SUV will be based on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform, which is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform. The SUV will also employ Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy, and it will be positioned at the top in the product portfolio. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

All-New Tata Safari will be launched in India in January

Visually, the Tata Safari is expected to remain identical to the 5-seater Harrier. However, we might see some styling tweaks on the front for differentiating the two SUVs. The 7-seater SUV will sport a cascading grille upfront with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlights, LED taillights, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a large roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate, massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper and more.

On the inside, it could get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, and more.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor

Mechanically, the 2021 Tata Safari SUV will be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, which also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The motor is capable of generating maximum power of 168 bhp against the peak torque of 350 Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.