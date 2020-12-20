Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage

Tata's flagship SUV has been spied up close without camouflage for the first time

The upcoming Gravitas 7-seater is one of the most awaited SUVs from the house of Tata Motors in the Indian market. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the three-row version of the 5-seater Harrier has been undergoing rigorous road testing for quite some time now. We have seen plenty of spy images of the SUV heavily disguised already. A new image of the upcoming Gravitas has surfaced online, and for the first time, we get to see the SUV without camouflage.

The upcoming SUV will be based on Tata's OMEGA Arc platform

The leaked image gives us a clear picture of the SUV's rear exterior design, which majorly remains identical to the Harrier SUV apart from minor updates. The 7-seater Gravitas SUV gets LED taillamps, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, massive rear windscreen, a beefier rear bumper, and more.

Do note that we are yet to see the front profile of the SUV. Considering the previous spy shots, we might see some styling tweaks on the front as well, for differentiating the two SUVs. It will sport a cascading grille upfront with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlamps, squared wheel arches and more.

On the inside, the all-new Tata Gravitas SUV will come with a signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility and voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, three-spoke steering wheel, and more.

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Harrier

Powertrain wise, the Tata Gravitas will be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. It is the same unit that also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The motor is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The SUV will also be offered with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

