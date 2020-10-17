New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels

The test mule of the Gravitas 7-seater SUV has been spotted with a new set of alloy wheels. The new Gravitas is expected to be launched in India later this year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
The upcoming Gravitas SUV is the 7-seater version of the existing Tata Harrier expand View Photos
The upcoming Gravitas SUV is the 7-seater version of the existing Tata Harrier

Highlights

  • The Gravitas is a three-row version of the Tata Harrier SUV
  • It will get a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine
  • The upcoming Gravitas SUV will be longer and taller than the Harrier

New images of the 2020 Tata Gravitas have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the 7-seater SUV with a new set of alloy wheels. The three-row version of the Tata Harrier is one of the highly awaited cars from Tata Motors, which has been spotted again ahead of its launch. As seen in the spy shots, the test mule is draped heavily in camouflage,  concealing the white coloured exterior body. The heavily draped test mule suggests that the homegrown automaker might make some styling tweaks to the Harrier-based 7-seater SUV, compared to the model which was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor​

37skp69o

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller than the Harrier 

Previously, Tata's flagship SUV was spied up close that revealed exterior and interior details. The upcoming SUV will be based on Tata's OMEGA Arc platform and the design and styling elements are expected to be borrowed from the 5-seater Harrier. But we can expect subtle visual updates on the Gravitas, specifically differentiating the two SUVs.

The 2020 Gravitas SUV will sport a cascading grille up front with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlamps, LED taillamps, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a large roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate, massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper and more.

The SUV will get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, and more.

7holl4c8

The Tata Gravitas SUV will be based on the brand's OMEGA Arc platform

Also Read: Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures

0 Comments

Under the hood, the 2020 Tata Gravitas be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This is the same unit that also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. It develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
04:49
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-19 11:18 PM IST
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
