Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures

The upcoming Tata Gravitas three-row SUV is expected to hit the Indian roads later this year. The Harrier-based 7-seater SUV is one of the most awaited SUVs from the house of Tata Motors, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. We have already seen several spy images of the Gravitas test mule draped in heavy camouflage, giving a good glimpse of the exterior design. A new image of the SUV has leaked online, and this time around we get to see a clear the interior of the production-ready Gravitas.

Also Read: 2020 Tata Gravitas Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close​

The Gravitas SUV sports dual-tone black and brown interior with a floating display sourced from the Harrier.

The interior shot of the Tata Gravitas SUV gives a good glimpse of the cabin design and overall layout, which is very much identical to the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The Gravitas sports premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery, oak brown dual-tone dashboard, JBL audio system, a 7-inch instrument panel, 3-spoke steering wheel with controls and more. There's also an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system that will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Now Available In New XT+ Variant; Priced At ₹ 16.99 Lakh

Tata's flagship SUV is expected to borrow several features from the Harrier such as climate control system, push-button start, rear armrest, adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, and more. For safety, the SUV will come loaded with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, hill hold and hill descent control, corner stability control, traction control, and ISOFIX seat mounts.

Also Read: Tata Motors Receives Order For 150 Nexon EVs From EESL

The Tata Gravitas SUV will be based on the brand's OMEGA Arc platform

Aesthetically, the SUV will be slightly different than the 5-seater sibling. It gets cascading grille with honeycomb mesh, squared wheel arches, body claddings on the sides, roof rails, LED tail lamps, a large tailgate, roof-mounted spoiler, massive rear windscreen, sturdy rear bumper and more. Dimensionally, the upcoming Gravitas SUV will be longer and taller than the Harrier by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively. The overall length, width and height of the SUV stand at 4662mm, 1894mm and 1786mm respectively.

Also Read: 2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India

Under the hood, there will be a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that also powers the Harrier. The unit is tuned to belt out 168bhp and 350Nm of power figures. The oil burner will be mated with a 6-speed manual as standard along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.