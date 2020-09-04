The new Tata Harrier XT+ variant is priced at ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This initial pricing will be valid for all customers who book the vehicle in September 2020 and take deliveries of their car before December 31, 2020. The prices will increase October 1, 2020 onwards. The highlight of the Harrier XT+ variant is of course the panoramic sunroof which closes automatically after parking for additional safety. It also has the anti-pinch feature as also the rain sensing closure feature.

(The Tata Harrier XT+ variant's sunroof gets an anti-pinch feature along with rain-sensing closure)

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "In line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our product range with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variant of our flagship SUV - Harrier XT+. Since its launch, the Harrier has been loved by customers & the industry experts with its stunning design and exhilarating performance. We are confident that the introduction of the XT+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the Panoramic Sunroof at an extremely attractive price."

(Apart from the addition of the sunroof, everything else stays the same on the Harrier XT+ variant)

There are no other changes made to the Harrier and it still comes powered by the same 2-litre diesel engine which is BS6 compliant. The BS6 Tata Harrier range was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo. The prices for the BS6 Harrier range start at ₹ 13.84 lakh for the base diesel manual XE variant and go up to ₹ 20.30 lakh for the top-of-the-line XZA+ Dark edition.

