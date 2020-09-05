2020 Tata Gravitas Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close

The upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV is the next big product from the homegrown automaker, which is expected to be launched in the country later this year. The seven-seater version of the Harrier has been subject to numerous spy images in the past that gave out some crucial details about Tata's upcoming SUV. In the newest development, the Gravitas test mule has been spied up close while testing. The carmaker revealed the third-row version of the Harrier earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020.

The upcoming Gravitas SUV will be 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Harrier

The latest spy images give a clear glimpse of the SUV revealing exterior and interior details ahead of the launch. The test mule is heavily draped with camouflage hiding the white exterior body colour. The SUV gets cascading grille with honeycomb mesh, squared wheel arches, body claddings on the sides, roof rails, LED tail lamps, a large tailgate, roof-mounted spoiler, massive rear windscreen, sturdy rear bumper and more. As the SUV will be based on the brand's OMEGA Arc platform, design and styling elements will be borrowed from the 5-seater sibling - Harrier. Also, the SUV will be longer and taller than its sibling. Yet, some visual updates are likely on the cards for differentiating the two SUVs.

The Gravitas SUV gets dual-tone black and brown interior with a floating display, which is sourced from the Harrier.

The overall design of the cabin is identical to the Harrier, sporting signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard. The test mule features an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, JBL speakers, three-spoke steering wheel, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery and more.

The Flagship SUV will be based on the Tata's OMEGA Arc platform

Mechanically, the upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV will get a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that also powers the Harrier SUV. The motor can belt out 168 bhp of maximum power against 350 Nm of peak torque. We expect these figures to remain unchanged on the Gravitas. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

