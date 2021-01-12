Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 1% In Q3 FY2021

Compared to Q2 FY21, when Tata's total wholesales were 2,02,873 units, it saw a 37 per cent growth

Tata Motors has released the Group's global wholesales numbers for the third quarter of Financial Year 2020-21. In the quarter that ended on December 31, 2020, Tata Motors Group's global wholesales stood at 2,78,915 units (including Jaguar Land Rover), registering a marginal 1 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the October-December period in 2019. However, compared to the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2020 (Q2 FY2021), when the company's total wholesales were 2,02,873 units, Tata has witnessed a 37 per cent growth.

Between October and December 2020, the Tata Motors Groups passenger car wholesales stood at 1,88,550 units, witnessing a growth of 4 per cent compared to Q3 FY2020. Out of this, global wholesales from Jaguar Land Rover alone accounted for 1,19,658 vehicles, which includes the 17,078 vehicles sold by CJLR the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, in Q3 FY21. Jaguar's wholesales for the quarter were 22,466 vehicles, while Land Rover's wholesales for the quarter were 97,192 units.

Tata Motors vehicle sales in the domestic market have also been quite impressive in the previous quarter. Between October and December 2020, the company's total Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales stood at 68,803 units, registering a massive 89 per cent growth as compared to Q3 FY2020, when it sold 36,354 units. It was Tata's highest-ever quarterly results for passenger vehicles in 33 quarters or over eight years.

At the same time, the Group's global wholesales from commercial vehicles, including, the Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365 units, witnessing a decline of 4 per cent, compared to what to company sold in Q3 FY20.

