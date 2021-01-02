New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years

Backed by a strong product portfolio, Tata Motors registered an 89 per cent hike in passenger vehicles sales with 68,803 units sold between October and December 2020.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tata Motors sold 23,545 units in December 2020, registering a growth of 84% year-on-year expand View Photos
Tata Motors sold 23,545 units in December 2020, registering a growth of 84% year-on-year

Highlights

  • Tata sold 68,803 units between October-December 2020, highest in 8 years
  • Sales for December 2020 stood at 23,545 units, a hike of 84% year-on-year
  • Tata's total domestic sales (PV+CV) stood at 53,430 units in Dec 2020

Tata Motors announced its sales report for December 2020 and the automaker's quarterly sales in the Passenger Vehicle (PV) sector stood at 68,803 units between October and December 2020. The company registered a massive growth of 89 per cent, as compared to Q3 FY2020 when it sold 36,354 units. This is Tata's highest-ever quarterly results for passenger vehicles in 33 quarters or over eight years. Meanwhile, the automaker's PV sales for December 2020 stood at 23,545 units, a hike of 84 per cent when compared to 12,785 units sold in December 2019.

Tata's total domestic sales (passenger + commercial vehicles) stood at 53,430 units last month, a growth of 21 per cent, as against 44,254 units sold in December 2019. The third quarter of FY2021 saw the automaker collectively sell 150,958 units, witnessing a hike of 24 per cent over 121,463 units sold during Q3 FY2020.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

th9k7od

The Tata Tiago and the Nexon remain the growth drivers for the company's PV sales

The explosive growth in PV sales comes on the back of a strong product portfolio comprising the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon facelifts, and newer models like the Harrier, and the Altroz. The company also registered the highest-ever wholesale for the Nexon EV with 1253 units in Q3 FY2021, while 418 units were sold in December 2020 alone. The automaker further said that retail sales were up by 18 per cent than wholesale and the pipeline inventory remains thin.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%

Speaking on the strong sales growth for PVs, Shailesh Chandra, President, PVBU - Tata Motors said, "The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility. Tata Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong response for its 'New Forever' range, which is being supported by continuous ramp up of supplies. In Q3FY21, PV business posted a growth of 89 per cent as compared to Q3FY20 - highest ever sales in last 33 quarters. We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components."

v4fv1bag

The M&HCV and I&LCV segments have shown strong recovery and grew by 20% and 8% respectively in December 2020

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle segment saw the M&HCV witness strong growth with a 20 per cent hike in sales. The automaker sold 8377 units last month, as against 6957 units in December 2019. The Intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I & LCV) segment also grew by eight per cent with 4619 units sold in December, as opposed to 4290 units sold during the same month a year before. The SCV cargo and pickup segment volumes declined by five per cent. Tata's total domestic CV sales dropped by five per cent at 29,885 units in December 2020. Exports in December 2020 increased by 14 per cent to 2984 vehicles.

Also Read: Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market

Girish Wagh, President, CVBU - Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sales in Q3FY21 at 82,155 units was 48% higher than the previous quarter and recovered to be broadly in line with Q3FY20 ( - 3.5%). M&HCVs and ILCVs led the recovery, growing by 10% and 7% respectively over Q3FY20, with higher demand in infrastructure including road construction, mining and e-commerce. The offtake continued to be higher than retail to support sequential month on month growth in retail while ensuring healthy inventory levels in the pipeline. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components, which impacted the output at the end of Q3."

0 Comments

Tata Motors has a product offensive planned in 2021 that includes both SUVs as well as electric offerings. The brand will launch the Altroz turbo petrol on January 13, 2021, which will be followed up with the Tata Gravitas SUV in this quarter itself. The automaker also has the HBX micro-SUV in the works for later this year along with the Altroz EV and the Tigor EV facelift.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.84 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo vs VW Polo, Tata Nexon Facelift Review
19:05
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo vs VW Polo, Tata Nexon Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 12-Dec-20 04:30 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke Launch, Tata Cars December Offers, Supercar Club Garage
03:40
KTM 125 Duke Launch, Tata Cars December Offers, Supercar Club Garage
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Dec-20 08:00 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV, BMW 2 Series GC Black Shadow, 2021 Ducati Monster
03:23
Tata Nexon EV, BMW 2 Series GC Black Shadow, 2021 Ducati Monster
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 08:11 PM IST
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
08:37
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 06:56 PM IST
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
03:47
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 09:47 PM IST
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
04:00
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Nov-20 07:38 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Nov-20 09:44 PM IST
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Boot
Tata Nano Boot
Gib 300x600
x
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities