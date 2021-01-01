Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

It's a brand new day to a brand new year and making things all the more exciting is Tata Motors as the company has teased the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz premium hatchback. While carandbike already told you about the turbo petrol late last month, the teaser confirms the development. The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will go on sale on January 13, 2021, and the new motor will be positioned above the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that is currently available. The upcoming variant will also get the new Marina Blue paint scheme.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed

According to the details available, the new Tata Altroz turbo petrol will draw power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor that already powers the Nexon. Compared to the SUV, the engine will be slightly detuned to produce about 108 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the same unit produces about 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque on the Tata Nexon facelift. Tata is likely to pair the turbo petrol on the Altroz with the 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch, while a DCT automatic will join the line-up at a later stage.

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant will compete with the new-generation Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo GDi and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI in the segment. At present, the i20 is the hottest hatchback in this space with 118 bhp on offer, and also comes with a DCT automatic. The Polo develops 108 bhp and is paired with a 6-speed torque convertor. The automatic version will also compete against the Honda Jazz CVT and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT in the segment.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be available in limited vairants and could possibly get the automaker's iRA connected car tech as well

Tata Motors is likely to offer the turbo variants only in the mid and top variants. The Tata Altroz range starts from ₹ 5.44 lakh for the base petrol version and the new turbocharged mill is expected to be priced from ₹ 8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). More details will be available closer to the launch, while pre-bookings will begin in a few days from now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.