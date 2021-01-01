New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol has been officially teased ahead of its launch on January 13, 2021, and the model will come with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill producing about 108 bhp.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will compete against the Volkswagen Polo and the Hyundai i20 expand View Photos
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will compete against the Volkswagen Polo and the Hyundai i20

Highlights

  • The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will use a 1.2-litre motor with 108 bhp
  • The new Altroz turbo will get the new Marina Blue paint scheme
  • The Altroz turbo will take on the Hyundai i20 turbo & the VW Polo TSI

It's a brand new day to a brand new year and making things all the more exciting is Tata Motors as the company has teased the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz premium hatchback. While carandbike already told you about the turbo petrol late last month, the teaser confirms the development. The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will go on sale on January 13, 2021, and the new motor will be positioned above the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that is currently available. The upcoming variant will also get the new Marina Blue paint scheme.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed

A post shared by Tata Motors Cars Official (@tatamotorscars)

According to the details available, the new Tata Altroz turbo petrol will draw power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor that already powers the Nexon. Compared to the SUV, the engine will be slightly detuned to produce about 108 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the same unit produces about 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque on the Tata Nexon facelift. Tata is likely to pair the turbo petrol on the Altroz with the 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch, while a DCT automatic will join the line-up at a later stage.

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant will compete with the new-generation Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo GDi and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI in the segment. At present, the i20 is the hottest hatchback in this space with 118 bhp on offer, and also comes with a DCT automatic. The Polo develops 108 bhp and is paired with a 6-speed torque convertor. The automatic version will also compete against the Honda Jazz CVT and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT in the segment.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked

kdd1vng4

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be available in limited vairants and could possibly get the automaker's iRA connected car tech as well

Tata Motors is likely to offer the turbo variants only in the mid and top variants. The Tata Altroz range starts from ₹ 5.44 lakh for the base petrol version and the new turbocharged mill is expected to be priced from ₹ 8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). More details will be available closer to the launch, while pre-bookings will begin in a few days from now.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Altroz EV First Look
02:21
Tata Altroz EV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:00 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
02:00
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
23:23
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Jan-20 05:21 PM IST
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
02:10
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
20:01
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Dec-19 05:40 PM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Sound System
Sound System
Rear Ac Vent
Rear Ac Vent
Cooled Glove Box
Cooled Glove Box
Topview
Topview
Headlight
Headlight
Orvms
Orvms
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Wiper
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Parking Camera
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Strong Body
Strong Body
Seating Space
Seating Space
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Push Start Stop Button
Push Start Stop Button
Front Armrest
Front Armrest
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Drive Mode Control
Drive Mode Control
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities