Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be launched in the Indian market on January 13, 2021. It is likely to be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged engine in a different state of tune.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
2,010  Views
The official prices of the Altroz turbo petrol will be revealed on January 13, 2021 expand View Photos
The official prices of the Altroz turbo petrol will be revealed on January 13, 2021

Highlights

  • The Altroz turbo petrol variant could get a new blue shade
  • The hatchback will be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor
  • It is likely to be priced in India from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker launched its first premium hatchback - Altroz in January this year. Almost a year later, the carmaker is all set to launch a turbo petrol variant of the car in India. The turbocharged version of the hatchback will go on sale in the country on January 13, 2021. Once launched, it will be sold alongside the existing naturally aspirated engine. The upcoming Altroz turbo petrol is likely to be offered in the mid and top-spec trims.

Also Read: Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again​

3jini2u

The Tata Altroz turbo is expected to get a detuned version of the 1.2-litre motor from the Tata Nexon

Aesthetically, the Altroz turbo petrol variant will majorly remain identical to the regular model. However, we can expect some minor changes and new exterior colour to differentiate the model. Previously, leaked spy images suggested that it would get a 'Turbo' badging at the rear. The car was expected to go on sale around Diwali 2020, however, later it turned out to be mere speculation. Finally, the company has officially announced the launch date.

Mechanically, the Altroz turbo petrol variant is likely to be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, but in a different state of tune. The motor is expected to produce a maximum power of 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm against the peak torque of 140 Nm at 1,500-5,500 rpm. The engine is likely to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and we might see the automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) on the later stage. The 1.2-litre turbocharged engine on the Nexon is capable of producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm.

Newsbeep

Currently, the hatchback is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is tuned to make 85 bhp & 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

aaced4ak

The Altroz turbo petrol is likely to get Turbo badge at the rear

Also Read: Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021​

A couple of months ago, a leaked document revealed some key specifications of the hatchback along with prices, suggesting it could be priced from ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the regular variant of the Altroz retails in India at ₹ 5.44 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: TeamBHP

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Altroz EV First Look
02:21
Tata Altroz EV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:00 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
02:00
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
23:23
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Jan-20 05:21 PM IST
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
02:10
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
20:01
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Dec-19 05:40 PM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Sound System
Sound System
Rear Ac Vent
Rear Ac Vent
Cooled Glove Box
Cooled Glove Box
Topview
Topview
Headlight
Headlight
Orvms
Orvms
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Wiper
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Parking Camera
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Strong Body
Strong Body
Seating Space
Seating Space
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Push Start Stop Button
Push Start Stop Button
Front Armrest
Front Armrest
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Drive Mode Control
Drive Mode Control
