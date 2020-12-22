Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed

The official prices of the Altroz turbo petrol will be revealed on January 13, 2021

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker launched its first premium hatchback - Altroz in January this year. Almost a year later, the carmaker is all set to launch a turbo petrol variant of the car in India. The turbocharged version of the hatchback will go on sale in the country on January 13, 2021. Once launched, it will be sold alongside the existing naturally aspirated engine. The upcoming Altroz turbo petrol is likely to be offered in the mid and top-spec trims.

The Tata Altroz turbo is expected to get a detuned version of the 1.2-litre motor from the Tata Nexon

Aesthetically, the Altroz turbo petrol variant will majorly remain identical to the regular model. However, we can expect some minor changes and new exterior colour to differentiate the model. Previously, leaked spy images suggested that it would get a 'Turbo' badging at the rear. The car was expected to go on sale around Diwali 2020, however, later it turned out to be mere speculation. Finally, the company has officially announced the launch date.

Mechanically, the Altroz turbo petrol variant is likely to be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, but in a different state of tune. The motor is expected to produce a maximum power of 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm against the peak torque of 140 Nm at 1,500-5,500 rpm. The engine is likely to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and we might see the automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) on the later stage. The 1.2-litre turbocharged engine on the Nexon is capable of producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm.

Currently, the hatchback is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is tuned to make 85 bhp & 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The Altroz turbo petrol is likely to get Turbo badge at the rear

A couple of months ago, a leaked document revealed some key specifications of the hatchback along with prices, suggesting it could be priced from ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the regular variant of the Altroz retails in India at ₹ 5.44 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

