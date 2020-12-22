Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again

The facelifted version of the Tata Tigor EV was captured on camera undergoing testing on the roads of Mumbai. As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule is heavily camouflaged dissembling the necessary changes underneath. However, the vehicle appears to be a lower variant fitted with steel rims and wheel covers. The homegrown carmaker has been testing the updated version of the EV for quite some time now. Previously, we also a near-production test mule of the sedan in an undisguised avatar.

Tata Tigor EV facelift was spotted undergoing test on the roads of Mumbai

Based on the previous spy pictures, Tata's upcoming Tigor electric facelift will look similar to the ICE version of the subcompact sedan. So, we might see the EV with a new sharper nose featuring a glossy black grille, underlined by a thick chrome slat that is flanked by pair of new projector headlamps and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). It will also get a new bumper with wide air-dam and stylish horizontal housings for the fog lamps.

Like the current model, the updated version of the electric sedan will also come with a signature 'EV' stickering to indicate it is an electric version. We can expect it to get dual-tone alloys to enhance the sporty character. At the rear, the car will get an EV badging to differentiate it from the petrol-powered version.

On the inside, we might get to see subtle changes in the form of a different colour scheme along with some technology additions. The EV could borrow a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel from the Altroz premium hatchback. It could also get an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-info display, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Harman audio system and much more.

The Tata Tigor EV facelift is expected to look similar to the BS6-compliant Tigor ICE version

As for mechanicals, the facelifted Tigor EV is expected to be powered by the same electric powertrain, but we do not expect it to get the Ziptron electric technology this time around. The electric motor paired with a 21.5kWh battery pack develops 40 bhp and 105 Nm of power figures. The EV electric sedan is claimed to offer a range of 213km, claimed by ARAI. The EV will be slightly premium over the current model, which costs ₹ 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

