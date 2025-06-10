HomeNews & Reviews
Customer Complaints Reduced by 18% In FY2025: Tata Motors

The brand has also revealed the figure of vehicles facing multiple workshop visits dropped 25 per cent in the previous financial year.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 25 per cent reduction in Tata vehicles requiring multiple workshop visits.
  • Tata to add 600 additional service bays in a further 25 cities.
  • Enhanced roadside experience a key focus area for Tata Motors.

Tata Motors has revealed the number of complaints it receives from customers has gone down considerably in the last few years. In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, the brand shared that in FY2025, the total number of complaints it received for its products went down by 18 per cent when compared to the previous financial year. Additionally, vehicles with multiple workshop visits also reduced by a quarter in the same period.

 

Tata Motors

The brand is adding more service bays to cater to increasing customer demand.

 

The brand has received its fair share of criticism in the recent past specially with respect to the aftersales experience its customers face. While 21 critical cities were identified in FY2025 and 700 bays added, another 25 cities have been identified for the current financial year with an aim to add 600 new service bays in those cities. Tata says it has also worked on workshop ambience and layout to ensure better lead times and customer experiences.

 

Also read: Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026

 

Tata Altroz facelift 18

Number of vehicles serviced on the same day has also gone up.

 

Inconsistent roadside assistance and poor on-site vehicle repairs were also identified as key issues which resulted in customer anxiety and dissatisfaction. A new digitised roadside assistance and dealer-led on-site repairs have helped solving those problems to an extent. The brand says vehicles serviced on the same day has also gone up and so has consumer appreciation. 

