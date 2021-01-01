New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%

MG Motor India sold a total of 4010 units in December 2020, which includes 3430 units of the Hector SUV while the rest comprises models like the ZS, and the Gloster.

Sameer Contractor
The MG Hector was the brand's top-selling product in December 2020
The MG Hector was the brand's top-selling product in December 2020

Highlights

  • MG Motor India registered a 77% hike in total sales in 2020 over 2019
  • Over 25,000 units of the MG Hector were sold in 2020 & 1243 ZS EVs
  • MG has retailed 1085 Gloster SUVs since the launch in October last year

MG Motor India has reported its retail sales for December 2020 and the company sold a total of 4010 units last month. This includes 3430 units of the MG Hector while the rest comprises models like the ZS, and the Gloster. The automaker also announced that it recorded a 77 per cent growth in total sales during 2020 when compared to 2019. The increment is impressive considering the supply-chain bottlenecks this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also received over 5000 bookings for the Hector and 200 bookings for the ZS EV in December, the highest ever for a single month in 2020.

Also Read: MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed

enma83pk

The MG Hector remains the most popular offering for the brand with 3430 units sold in December and over 25,000 in 2020

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG's stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021."

MG Motor will be starting the year with a planned annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January 2020. This, along with supply-chain issues, will affect production, the company confirmed in its statement. The automaker though is looking to stabilise manufacturing by March 2021 and is in the process of increasing production of the MG Gloster at its facility. The company received over 3000 bookings for its new flagship SUV, of which 1085 units have been retailed in the last two months.

MG Motor India will introduce the seven-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021

On the other hand, the brand sold over 25,000 units of the MG Hector in 2020 and 1243 units of the MG ZS EV during the same period. It is interesting to note that the electric SUV had received over 2800 bookings at the time of its launch in January 2020, which had increased to 3000 units in March last year.

Also Read: Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market

MG Motor India plans to bring the Hector facelift to the market in 2021 while the petrol-powered version of the ZS is also said to be in the works. The company will introduce the seven-seater version of the Hector Plus this month.

