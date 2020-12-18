MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed

MG will increase the prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent from January 2021

MG Motor India announced that it will increase the prices across its product portfolio by up to three per cent from January 1, 2021. The price hike will vary from model to model. MG says that the price hike could be attributed to miscellaneous cost increase. MG Motor India also confirms that it will launch the 7-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021. The company currently sells the MG Hector, MG ZS EV and the MG Gloster in India. Under the Hector line-up, MG sells the 6-seater version which is the Hector Plus. The 6-seater Hector Plus gets captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater version will have a bench seat in the middle.

(The MG Hector Plus will be launched in a 7-seater version)

In other news, the MG Hector facelift has been spied testing during the TVC shoot. Even though the MG Hector was launched in the middle of 2019, the company feels it is time for the Hector to get a facelift. The facelift model gets a new grille up front with a chrome-stud pattern, newly designed alloy wheels and dual-tone finish. The cabin is likely to have a beige and black option along with the all-black option that the model currently has.

(The captain seats in the middle row of the Hector Plus will be replaced by a bench seat in the 7-seater version of the SUV)

The company recently announced a partnership with TES-AMM, a global e-waste recycling, and end-to-end service provider to sustainably recycle MG ZS EV batteries. The company says the tie-up will ensure owners that the lithium-ion batteries are being recycled or discarded safely, promising minimal carbon footprint.

