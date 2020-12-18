New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed

MG Motor India announced that it will increase the prices across its product portfolio by up to three per cent. MG says the price hike could be attributed to miscellaneous cost increase. The new prices will be applicable from January 1, 2021. MG will also launch the 7-seater Hector Plus next month.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MG will increase the prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent from January 2021 expand View Photos
MG will increase the prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent from January 2021

Highlights

  • MG SUVs to get a price hike of up to 3 per cent January 2021 onwards
  • 7-seater version of MG Hector Plus Confirmed; Launch next month
  • MG Hector facelift launch in the pipeline as well

MG Motor India announced that it will increase the prices across its product portfolio by up to three per cent from January 1, 2021. The price hike will vary from model to model. MG says that the price hike could be attributed to miscellaneous cost increase. MG Motor India also confirms that it will launch the 7-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021. The company currently sells the MG Hector, MG ZS EV and the MG Gloster in India. Under the Hector line-up, MG sells the 6-seater version which is the Hector Plus. The 6-seater Hector Plus gets captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater version will have a bench seat in the middle.

Also Read: MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot

bbdhu0tg

(The MG Hector Plus will be launched in a 7-seater version)

In other news, the MG Hector facelift has been spied testing during the TVC shoot. Even though the MG Hector was launched in the middle of 2019, the company feels it is time for the Hector to get a facelift. The facelift model gets a new grille up front with a chrome-stud pattern, newly designed alloy wheels and dual-tone finish. The cabin is likely to have a beige and black option along with the all-black option that the model currently has.

Also Read: MG Ties Up With TES-AMM For Recycling EV Batteries

Newsbeep
q86dggcg

(The captain seats in the middle row of the Hector Plus will be replaced by a bench seat in the 7-seater version of the SUV)

0 Comments

The company recently announced a partnership with TES-AMM, a global e-waste recycling, and end-to-end service provider to sustainably recycle MG ZS EV batteries. The company says the tie-up will ensure owners that the lithium-ion batteries are being recycled or discarded safely, promising minimal carbon footprint.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tesla To See Unprecedented Trade Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Tesla To See Unprecedented Trade Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
Rapido Auto Expands To 11 New Cities, Including Delhi-NCR
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149
BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange Benefits Worth Rs. 4,000
BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Gets Exchange Benefits Worth Rs. 4,000
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,442 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG ZS EV

SUV, 340 Km/Full Charge
MG ZS EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 43,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
03:35
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
02:41
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
MG Gloster Review
13:49
MG Gloster Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
02:55
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 06:31 PM IST
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
03:56
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 08:22 PM IST
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
03:18
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Aug-20 05:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
03:33
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Aug-20 08:47 PM IST
Hector Bootspace
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Foglamp
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities