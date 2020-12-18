New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot

The 2021 MG Hector SUV was spotted during a TVC shoot, and the new spy photos tell us that the SUV will come with a new grille, new alloy wheels and new interior as well.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The MG Hector facelift gets a new ZS EV inspired grille that comes with the chrome-stud pattern expand View Photos
The MG Hector facelift gets a new ZS EV inspired grille that comes with the chrome-stud pattern

Highlights

  • The MG Hector facelit will come with a new grille and new alloy wheels
  • The Hector facelift will also get new beige and black interior
  • The 2021 Hector will get the same petrol, petrol-hybrid, & diesel engines

Images of the upcoming MG Hector facelift have surfaced online, and this time around, the SUV was spotted during a television commercial shoot. The dual-tone treatment on it, with the black roof, and other elements indicate that the model in the photos is the top-end Sharp variant. Based on the photos, we can tell that the exterior updates on SUV are all cosmetic, and that includes the new ZS EV inspired grille that comes with the chrome-stud pattern. The SUV also comes with a set of new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The 2021 MG Hector Facelift comes with a set of new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels

At the same time, the headlamps and bumper design appear to remain unchanged, and the same goes for the rest of the profile of the updated MG Hector. As for the rear section, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert, however, the rest of the elements remain similar to the existing model.

Also Read: MG Motor India Retails 3,625 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October

The MG Hector facelift will come with a new dual tone beige and black cabin

We also get a glimpse of the cabin in one of these new spy photos, and the MG Hector facelift will come with a new, dual-tone beige and black interior, instead of the all-black one on the existing model. The design and layout, however, are expected to remain unchanged and the SUV will continue to feature the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system, and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app. Other creature comforts and safety features are also expected to remain unchanged.

Also Read: MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.84 Lakh

Under the hood, the Hector will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine

Powertrain wise, the Hector will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The updated MG Hector SUV is expected to launched in early 2021.

Image Source: Rushlane

