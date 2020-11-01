New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October

MG Motor India has confirmed that the company has retailed 3,625 units of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs since its launch.

MG Motor India also confirmed that the Gloster SUV has received 2000 bookings since launch expand View Photos
Highlights

  • MG achieved highest ever sales for Hector & Hector Plus SUVs since launch
  • The company retailed 3,625 units of Hector & Hector Plus last month
  • The MG Gloster SUV also received 2000 bookings in 3 weeks since launch

MG entered the Indian market with the Hector SUV that received a positive response. Launched last year, it was the first connected car in its segment that is still competitively priced in the country. Seeing positive demand from the customers, the British marque introduced a three-row version of the SUV, called Hector Plus. It was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both the Hector & Hector Plus SUVs are packed with best-in-class connected technology that the Indian buyers have seen so far.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks​

MG Motor India has confirmed that the company has retailed the highest ever 3,625 units in a month of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs since their launch. The MG Hector SUV registered a growth of 50 per cent against 2,410 units sold in September 2020. The carmaker also recorded overall retail sales of 3,750 units last month, registering a growth of 48 per cent compared to the September this year with 2,537 units. Sales of MG's pure electric vehicle - ZS EV stood at 125 units in October 2020.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, through his personal social media handle announced this development. He said, "Thank you esteemed customers to keep faith in MG. Highest ever Hectors done since launch - 3625 retails and recieved 2000 Gloster bookings in 3 weeks!! We are overwhelmed and puts onus on us to come up to your expectations."

The MG Hector Plus SUV was launched in India earlier this year in July

Both the Hector SUVs come in four variants – Style, Super, Smart & Sharp. However, the Hector Plus is equipped with more features and gets captain seats in the middle row. The SUVs are equipped with standard features like an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, three-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED taillights, dual front airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, front and rear disc brakes and more.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 28.98 Lakh​

Under the hood, both the SUVs employ the same powertrain options which include - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “With festive demand, we have registered 48% growth vis-à-vis last month. We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand. There has been a good response for GLOSTER which has crossed 2,000 bookings at its initial launch price.”

