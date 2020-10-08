MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.98 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 28.98 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched its new flagship SUV, the Gloster in India. The prices for the Gloster start at Rs. 28.98 lakh and go up to Rs. 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Gloster is the company's most tech laden SUV and a full-size SUV at that.

The MG Gloster will be offered in four variants - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

Highlights

  • The MG Gloster is the company's flagship model in India
  • The MG Gloster will have 4 variants - Super, Smart, Sharp & Savvy
  • It will go up against the Endeavour, Fortuner and Alturas G4

MG Motor has launched the Gloster SUV in India. Prices for the Gloster start at ₹ 28.98 lakh for the base variant and go up to ₹ 35.38 lakh for the top-spec trim. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The prices are introductory for the first 2,000 customers. The Gloster is the company's flagship model and is laden with features and technology. Bookings for the Gloster have already begun and interested customers can either book the SUV online or at an MG dealership by paying a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. The Gloster is offered in four variants which are Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant will be offered only as a seven-seater. The Smart and Savvy variants will be offered as a six-seater only. Sharp is the only trim that will have the option of both six and seven seater configuration.

MG Gloster SUV Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Gloster Super (Turbo Diesel - 7 Seater) ₹ 28.98 lakh
Gloster Smart (Turbo Diesel - 7 Seater) ₹ 30.98 lakh
Gloster Sharp (Twin-Turbo Diesel - 7 Seater) ₹ 33.68 lakh
Gloster Sharp (Twin-Turbo Diesel - 6 Seater) ₹ 33.98 lakh
Gloster Savvy (Twin-Turbo Diesel - 6 Seater) ₹ 35.38 lakh

The Gloster gets a clean design, with an imposing front end thanks to the chrome grille. The silhouette is typically SUV and it has a big footprint too. In fact, the Gloster is almost 5 metres in length and has a wheelbase of almost 3 metres. MG Motor India will offer over 200 accessories for the Gloster and offer free accessories worth ₹ 50,000, which is included in the ex-showroom pricing of the variants.

4rod4cug

(The MG Gloster has good off-road ability as well)

Standard features will include an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights, dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

grrkjqf8

(The MG Gloster gets a nice premium-feeling interior. Plus, it gets over 70 connected car features)

The Gloster SUV also gets an eight-speaker system as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability along with iSmart 2.0 integration that gets over 70 connected car features. Yes! The connected car features on the MG Gloster is only available from Smart trim onwards. The top-of-the-line MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo trim gets the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) or level 1 autonomous driving system, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control among others.

g26q2vfs

(The MG Gloster will take on rivals such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4)

0 Comments

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is only available in the base Super and Smart trims and only in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) spec. But the 2.0-litre twin-turbo powertrain is available in the Sharp and Savvy variants and gets four-wheel-drive (4WD) system as standard. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine puts out 215 bhp and a massive 480 Nm of peak torque which are class leading figures. The MG Gloster will go up against the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner.

