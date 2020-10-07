2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

The new MG Gloster can be booked online, or at an MG Motor India dealership for Rs. 1 lakh

We have already told you that the 2020 MG Gloster SUV will be launched in India on October 8, 2020. The highly awaited car will be India's first autonomous level 1 premium SUV to come with advanced driver assistance systems. The British-brand has rolled out the first production version of the Gloster SUV from its state-of-the-art facility in Halol, Gujarat. The SUV will be the third product from the brand in the Indian market after Hector and ZS EV. Pre-bookings for MG's flagship SUV are already open on payment of token amount of ₹ 1 lakh.

The Gloster SUV is MG's third product in India after Hector & ZS EV.

Once launched, it will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner. The Gloster will be offered in four variants - Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. It will be seen in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. Interestingly, Sharp trim will be made available in both six and seven seating options. The SUV will come in four colours - Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

The flagship SUV from MG Motor India gets a range of segment-first features such as autonomous emergency braking, auto park assist, adaptive cruise control system, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system (CAS). Standard features include an 8-inch instrument cluster, iSmart 2.0 technology, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, three-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, etc.

The MG Gloster will take on rivals such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4

For safety, the SUV will be equipped with dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

Mechanically, the Gloster will be offered with a choice of two diesel engines - a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The former is offered in the base Super and Smart trims whereas the latter is available on the Sharp and Savvy variants. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine puts out 215 bhp and a massive 480 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment.

