MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor India has introduced a personalised car ownership program for the Gloster, called the MG Shield. In the new program, the company is providing flexible after-sales services for the ownership period depending on kilometres covered and other preferences. The program provides more than 200 combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories and merchandize among others. The MG Gloster is all-set to go on sale in India this month and the exact prices for the new service package will be shared post its price announcement.

The MG Gloster is all set to go on sale in India this month.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of My MG Shield which is a personalized and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper personalization, with over 200 options to choose from."

The MG Gloster gets three years or one lakh kilometres warranty as standard.

The MG Glostger will also come with a standard 3+3+3 package which includes warranty for three years or one lakh kilometres, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under My MG Shield, customers can further customize their ownership packager as per their requirements. Gloster customers also will have the option to extend ₹ 50,000 to customize their preferences. In case the choice of the customers exceeds this amount, they will have to top up the payment and the amount cannot be redeemed for cash discount.

