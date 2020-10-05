New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

The program provides more than 200 combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories and merchandize among others.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The My MG Shield program will offer special packages for the Gloster SUV.

Highlights

  • The MG Gloster is all-set to go on sale in India this month.
  • The My MG Shield program will offer special packages for the Gloster SUV.
  • The Gloster will come with 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres standard warranty

MG Motor India has introduced a personalised car ownership program for the Gloster, called the MG Shield. In the new program, the company is providing flexible after-sales services for the ownership period depending on kilometres covered and other preferences. The program provides more than 200 combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories and merchandize among others. The MG Gloster is all-set to go on sale in India this month and the exact prices for the new service package will be shared post its price announcement.

Also Read: MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

ausgsbic

The MG Gloster is all set to go on sale in India this month.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of My MG Shield which is a personalized and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper personalization, with over 200 options to choose from."

Also Read: MG Gloster Variants And Engine Line-Up Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

g26q2vfs

The MG Gloster gets three years or one lakh kilometres warranty as standard.

0 Comments

The MG Glostger will also come with a standard 3+3+3 package which includes warranty for three years or one lakh kilometres, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under My MG Shield, customers can further customize their ownership packager as per their requirements. Gloster customers also will have the option to extend ₹ 50,000 to customize their preferences. In case the choice of the customers exceeds this amount, they will have to top up the payment and the amount cannot be redeemed for cash discount.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

MG Gloster

MG Gloster
Expected Price
₹ 20 - 25 Lakh
Expected Launch
Feb 2021
SUV
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
MG Gloster Review
13:49
MG Gloster Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Sep-20 02:00 PM
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
02:55
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 06:31 PM
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
03:56
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 08:22 PM
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
03:37
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Aug-20 08:46 PM
MG Gloster SUV First Look
01:13
MG Gloster SUV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-20 03:20 PM
Image of Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Image of Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Image of Mg Gloster Captain Seats
Image of Mg Gloster Captain Seats
Image of Mg Gloster Technology
Image of Mg Gloster Technology
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities