MG Gloster Variants And Engine Line-Up Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The Gloster will be offered in four variants which are pretty well loaded right from the base model. It gets both six and seven seating configuration options along with advanced safety tech.

The MG Gloster will be offered in four variants - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

  • The MG Gloster will have 4 variants - Super, Smart, Sharp & Savvy
  • The 2.0-litre diesel engine will be offered in two states of tune.
  • Lower variants will get 2WD setup while top-end trims will get 4WD

The MG Gloster is all-set to go on sale in India this month and the company has now officially unveiled its details ahead of launch. MG's new flagship SUV will be sold in four variants- Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. While the base Super variant will be offered only as a seven-seater, the Smart and Savvy variants will be offered as a six-seater only. Sharp is the only trim that will have the option of both six and seven seating configuration.

ric0nnsc

(The Gloster gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with a capacitive touch panel as standard.)

Now in traditional MG fashion, the MG Gloster will be loaded to the gills with advanced tech and segment-first features and quite a few of them will be offered as standard. Standard features will include an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights, dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

grrkjqf8

(The MG Gloster gets a nice premium-feeling interior.)

The Super trim further adds features like driver fatigue reminder system, reverse parking camera, and electric parking brake with autohold. It also features front parking sensors in addition to the rear ones, front and rear fog lamps, and ISOFIX child seat anchors along with heated wing mirrors and rear windshield defogger. Standard design elements include Chrome-studded front grille, exterior chrome door handles, and fendor and mirror garnish. The Smart trim will also get features like electric sunroof, paddle shifters, steering assist cornering lamps and chrome-styled front guard plate, DLO garnish, side stepper finish, and roof rails.

h413udug

It also gets seven driving modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow.

The Super variant features the brown leather interior theme with diamond stitch pattern along with chrome plated interiors. The Smart trim also has a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), PM 2.5 filter, automatic powered tailgate with hands-free tailgate opening with kick gesture, paddle shifters, 12-Way power adjustment seat (including 4 lumbar adjustment), and three-zone auto AC. Then it offers an eight-speaker system as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability along with the i-Smart 2.0 integration with over 70 connected car features. Yes! The connected car features on the MG Gloster is only available from the Smart trim.

2ftduc18

The MG Gloster SUV gets the option of both captain seats and bench seat in the middle row.

The Gloster Sharp also sees introduction of the on-demand intelligent four-wheel drive (4WD) and its all-terrain System has seven different modes- Eco, Sport, Auto, Snow, Mud, and Sand. Then it sports a dual pane panoramic sunroof, driver seat and wing mirror Memory Function (2 settings), wireless charging and also driver seat massage and ventilation. The front passenger seat in Sharp also features eight-way power adjustment seat (including 4 lumbar adjustment). There's also blind spot detection and 360-degree around view camera and it also has an electro-mechanical differential lock. There's a 12-Speaker system with subwoofer and amplifier in this trim of the Gloster and a 64 colour ambient lighting sytem along with illuminated front and rear metallic scuff plates and ORVMs with MG logo projection.

fp6matj8

It also gets autonomous emergency braking system which works below the speeds of 40 kmph.

The top-of-the-line MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo trim gets the advanced driver assistance aystem (ADAS) or level 1 autonomous driving system, a power-packed package of forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control among others.

6csvcprg

(it gets bold 'Gloster' lettering and the chrome-tipped quad-exhaust.)

Now the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is only available in the base Super and Smart trims and only in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) spec. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo powertrain is made available in the Sharp and Savvy variants and comes with four-wheel-drive (4WD) system as standard. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard and it's the top-end Savvy 4WD trim with all the bells and whistles and the 2.0-litre twin-turbo makes engine puts out 215 bhp and a massive 480 Nm of peak torque which is class leading power figures.

or select from popular cities