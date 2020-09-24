New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of ₹ 1 Lakh

Interested customers can now pre-book the MG Gloster SUV online via the company's official website, or by visiting their nearest MG Motor India dealership, for a token of Rs. 1 lakh.

The new MG Gloster can be booked oline, or at an MG Motor India dealership for Rs. 1 lakh

  • The new MG Gloster can be booked online or at an MG showroom
  • The MG Gloster comes with a bunch of segment first features
  • The Gloster will also get Level 1 autonomous driver assistance system

Morris Garages India today officially began accepting bookings for its upcoming premium full-size SUV - the MG Gloster. Interested customers can now pre-book the SUV online via the company's official website, or by visiting their nearest MG Motor India dealership, for a token of ₹ 1 lakh. The new MG Gloster is expected to be launched in India sometime during this festive season, and it will come with a range of segment-first features. This includes a Level 1 autonomous ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), autonomous emergency braking, auto park assist, adaptive cruise control system, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS).

Also Read: Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System

b9k8lud

The MG Gloster SUV will come with a range of segment first features alone with Level 1 autonomous ADAS (advanced driver assistance system)

Also Read: 2020 MG Gloster SUV To Get Adaptive Cruise Control Feature

Additionally, the MG Gloster will also come with other smart and segment-first features like - 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with MG iSmart connected car tech, a 12 speakers sound system, and 64-ambient lighting feature. The SUV also offers an 8-inch instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, second-row captain seats, ventilation function for front seats with diamond-style-stitching, a panoramic sunroof and more. As for the exterior, the Gloster SUV comes with a massive chrome grille up front, flanked by projector headlamps, LED DRLs, wheel arch claddings, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

j6r3dggg

The MG Gloster SUV gets captain seats in the middle row with diamond-style-stitching, and three-zone climate control

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is likely to come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will be tuned to make 220 bhp and 360 Nm, while paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. Also, there will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit as well that is expected to 218 bhp and 480 Nm.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

bp4t8an4

The MG Gloster will come with a range of off-road specific features with multiple drive modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow

0 Comments

The SUV will also come with a range of off-road specific features on-demand four-wheel drive (4WD) system, along with multiple drive modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow. The new flagship SUV will also get a five-link integral rear suspension, along with a separate rear differential lock button with Borg Warner transfer case. Up on launch, the MG Gloster will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4, but given the premium offerings, the SUV is likely to be priced much higher, closer to ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

