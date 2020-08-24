MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers

The MG Gloster which broke cover at the Auto Expo earlier in the year will be launched soon. We have seen a whole bunch of spyshots from the company and know that the car will come with some advanced tech that includes an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and four-wheel-drive. carandbike exclusively reported that it will come with an ambient lighting feature that will support up to 64 colours. carandbike can now confirm that the Gloster will also come with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 12-speaker audio system.

The car will feature a 12.3-inch infotainment system and also an 8-inch instrument cluster. Alongside this, there will be a 12-speaker system. All this will be combined with MG's iSmart platform which will enable it to receive over-the-air OTA updates. This, of course, isn't surprising as this was a key selling point for even the MG Hector. This works with an embedded SIM which is even IPV6 ready supporting even 5G networks, though 5G networks in India are a couple of years away.

The MG Gloster made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and is expected to go on sale this festive season

MG's iSmart technology also features a voice assistant and even includes facilities like Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Alongside this, the interior is also expected to be quite plush.

The Gloster which is sold as the Maxus D90 in China will come with a sophisticated ADAS system which will enable hands-free parking assist, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system and other tricks like a 3-zone climate control system, ventilated front seats with massage facilities. The SUV will also get projector lens headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The 64 colour ambient lighting support is likely to be a first in its segment as it is expected to be priced between Rs 40-45 lakhs ex-showroom.

The MG Gloster SUV will also get projector lens headlamps and LED daytime running lights

The SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that's paired with a 8-speed automatic transmission. It is likely to have 212 bhp and 480 nm of power. In China, the car even gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that also makes around 221 bhp and 360 nm of power. The Gloster is also expected to have a 4x4 version with various driver modes.

