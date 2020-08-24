New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers

language dropdown

The MG Gloster will get a sophisticated infotainment system alongside a bombastic 12 speaker system.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The MG Gloster's 12.3-inch infotainment system will come with iSmart connected tech with OTA updates

Highlights

  • Along with the 12.3-inch display it also gets an 8-inch instrument screen
  • The MG Gloster's 12 speaker system is likely to be quite powerful
  • The Gloster will also come with an advanced driver assistance system
Tech News

The MG Gloster which broke cover at the Auto Expo earlier in the year will be launched soon. We have seen a whole bunch of spyshots from the company and know that the car will come with some advanced tech that includes an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and four-wheel-drive. carandbike exclusively reported that it will come with an ambient lighting feature that will support up to 64 colours. carandbike can now confirm that the Gloster will also come with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 12-speaker audio system. 

MG

MG Cars

Hector

Hector Plus

ZS EV

The car will feature a 12.3-inch infotainment system and also an 8-inch instrument cluster. Alongside this, there will be a 12-speaker system. All this will be combined with MG's iSmart platform which will enable it to receive over-the-air OTA updates. This, of course, isn't surprising as this was a key selling point for even the MG Hector. This works with an embedded SIM which is even IPV6 ready supporting even 5G networks, though 5G networks in India are a couple of years away.

Also Read: MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advanced Driver Assistance System Spied In India

hcm76cmg

The MG Gloster made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and is expected to go on sale this festive season

MG's iSmart technology also features a voice assistant and even includes facilities like Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Alongside this, the interior is also expected to be quite plush.

Also Read: MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch

The Gloster which is sold as the Maxus D90 in China will come with a sophisticated ADAS system which will enable hands-free parking assist, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system and other tricks like a 3-zone climate control system, ventilated front seats with massage facilities. The SUV will also get projector lens headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The 64 colour ambient lighting support is likely to be a first in its segment as it is expected to be priced between Rs 40-45 lakhs ex-showroom.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With Ambient Lighting Feature

48dihpk8

The MG Gloster SUV will also get projector lens headlamps and LED daytime running lights

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe

0 Comments

The SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that's paired with a 8-speed automatic transmission. It is likely to have 212 bhp and 480 nm of power. In China, the car even gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that also makes around 221 bhp and 360 nm of power. The Gloster is also expected to have a 4x4 version with various driver modes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market
2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar
MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers
MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular MG Cars

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 12.74 - 17.73 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities