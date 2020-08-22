New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advaced Driver Assistance System Spied In India

The upcoming MG Gloster full-size SUV will be launched in India during the festive season. The production-spec version of the SUV has been spied with four-wheel drive and 'ADAS' badging.

The upcoming Gloster SUV will be MG's flagship product in India.

Highlights

  • The MG Gloster will be launched in India in during the festive season
  • The upcoming Gloster will be a full-size SUV featuring 4WD & ADAS
  • The Gloster SUV was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.

MG Motor India is currently readying the Gloster SUV, which is expected to be launched in the country during the festival season. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 alongside the Hector Plus SUV. The British car marque has been extensively carrying out the testing of the SUV as we have already seen a bunch of spy shots of the car. A new set of spy images of the production-spec variant has surfaced online confirming that the SUV will get 4WD system along with ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system).

MG

MG Cars

Hector

Hector Plus

ZS EV

j57vhqv

The MG Gloster SUV was spotted with 4WD & ADAS badging at the rear

Based on the Maxus D90, the MG Gloster will be a full-size SUV which will be positioned on the top of MG's product line-up in India. It will be assembled at the brand's facility at Halol, Gujarat. Previously, the carmaker released an official teaser of the SUV suggesting that it will be equipped with ADAS. The advanced driver assist system will comprise of collision avoidance system, hands-free parking assist, lane departure warning and more.

d63r5mlg

The 2020 MG Gloster SUV will feature 64 colour ambient lighting feature

The MG Gloster SUV will sport a massive chrome-accentuated grille, LED headlights, fog lamps, chrome strip on the window line, silver skid plate up front, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof spoiler, glossy black rear diffuser, quad exhausts and more. On the inside, the full-size Gloster SUV is expected to come with a fully-loaded cabin carrying leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 3-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch MID, ventilation front seats with massage function and more. The Gloster will be the first SUV in the segment to get 64 colour ambient lighting feature.

The mechanical details of the SUV are not yet revealed by the carmaker. The SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine which will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. However, the China-spec version of the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 221 bhp and 360 Nm of power figures. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission.

MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advaced Driver Assistance System Spied In India
