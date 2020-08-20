Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With Ambient Lighting Feature

MG Motor India is all set to launch its Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival in India. The company showcased the Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020 and it's all set to make its debut ahead of the festive season. carandbike can now exclusively tell you that the Gloster SUV will come with 64 colour ambient lighting feature which we get to see in cars from the luxury segment in the country. The Gloster will be the first SUV in its segment to get this feature and it will definitely make it stand out.

As you can see in the picture, you have a varied colour palette to choose from when it comes to ambient lighting and you'll be able to set the brightness level as well. The teaser video released by the company already previews a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV that will come with a host of features including parking assist, emergency stop, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS).

The MG Gloster teaser hints at features such Collision avoidance system, park assist and emergency stop warning

The MG Gloster shares its underpinnings with the Maxus D90 sold in China and promises generous road presence and cabin space. The SUV measures 5005 mm in length, 1932 mm in width and 1875 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2950 mm. The SUV uses a ladder-on-frame chassis, much like its competition. To give you perspective, the Gloster is longer, wider and taller than the Toyota Fortuner and even the Ford Endeavour. The MG Gloster offers a simple and imposing design with the upright front with the massive grille, projector lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights. There's ample of chrome all around with the muscular lines, pronounced wheel arches and the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets LED taillights.

The MG Gloster was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The cabin is yet to be revealed but expect to see a fully-loaded cabin with leather upholstery and soft-touch materials, a massive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car technology. Engine options are yet to be revealed on the MG Gloster. The China-spec SUV gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 220 bhp and 360 Nm, while paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. There's a good chance that MG India will offer this engine along with a diesel that belts out 212 bhp and 480 Nm, while paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is likely to be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options.

