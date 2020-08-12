MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season

MG Motor India has teased the Gloster full-size SUV for the first time ahead of its launch this festive season. The all-new offering made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and will compete in a segment that is ruled by the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. The segment also has products like the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X, and the MG Gloster is expected to stir up some excitement in this space. The teaser video previews a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV that will come with a host of features including autonomous parking, emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS).

The MG Gloster teaser hints at features such Collision avoidance system, park assist and emergency stop

The MG Gloster shares its underpinnings with the Maxus D90 sold in China and promises generous road presence and cabin space. The SUV measures 5005 mm in length, 1932 mm in width and 1875 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2950 mm. The SUV uses a ladder-on-frame chassis, much like its competition. To give you perspective, the Gloster is longer, wider and taller than the Endeavour and Fortuner, and gets a longer wheelbase as well.

Visually too, the MG Gloster offers a simple and imposing design with the upright front with the massive grille, projector lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights. There's ample of chrome all around with the muscular lines, pronounced wheel arches and the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets LED taillights. Recent spy shots also revealed a sportier version of the Gloster being tested with quad-tipped exhausts.

The MG Gloster is taller, wider and longer than most of its rivals. The 2950 mm wheelbase is longer than that on the Ford Endeavour by 100 mm

The cabin is yet to be revealed but expect to see a fully-loaded cabin with leather upholstery and soft-touch materials, a massive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car technology. Engine options are yet to be revealed on the MG Gloster. The China-spec SUV gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 220 bhp and 360 Nm, while paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. There's a good chance that MG India will offer this engine along with a diesel that belts out 212 bhp and 480 Nm, while paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is likely to be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options.

Expect prices for MG Gloster to start from around ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Gloster is the brand's fourth product to be launched in India after the Hector, ZS EV and the Hector Plus. Prices can be expected to start around ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model also competing against the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq TSI. MG Motor India will be revealing more details about the Gloster in the weeks to come. Keep watching this space for all the action.

