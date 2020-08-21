New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch

It is no secret that the next launch from MG Motor India will be the Gloster, a full size SUV. The Gloster has been spied testing on numerous occasions and based on that, MG is likely to launch Gloster in different variants.

The MG Gloster will be launched in India in during the festive season

Highlights

  • The MG Gloster will be launched in India during the festive season
  • The Gloster will be the fourth SUV to be launched by MG in India
  • It is expected to get comprehensive driver assistance systems

The next big launch from MG Motor India will be the Gloster SUV. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Gloster has been spotted testing in India on a number of occasions. The latest batch of spyshots that we received from an eagle-eyed reader of ours, Dhawal Ashar and these look to be a different variant of the Gloster, more likely, the variant, which was showcased at the Auto Expo. We see just the rear of the SUV and the most prominent feature is the twin tailpipes along with a different bumper. We believe the front and sides are similar to the other test mules of the Gloster, which were spotted earlier.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Gloster To Get Ambient Lighting Feature

The Gloster is a full-size SUV based on the Maxus D90, which is sold in China. It will be the fourth SUV in MG's India portfolio which has the Hector, Hector Plus and the MG ZS EV at present. The Gloster is expected to be launched in the coming months, probably during the festive season. In fact, the company has released an official teaser video which suggests that the Gloster will be equipped with ADAS or advanced driver assist system that includes hands-free parking assist, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system and much more!

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Spotted Testing With Quad Tailpipes

d63r5mlg

(Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With Ambient Lighting Feature)

In other markets, the MG Gloster or the D90 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes around 220 bhp and 360 Nm and is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Also, there's a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm. We expect both these engines to come to India. The MG Gloster is likely to have 4x4 along with different drive modes, which include rock, sand and snow. Of course, there will be a 4x2 variant too.

Also Read: MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of Launch

r7eq4n4o

(The MG Gloster was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020)

The interior of the MG Hector is also expected to be premium and get soft-touch materials along with leather upholstery, MG iSmart connected technology, smartphone connectivity and of course, 64-colouur ambient lighting, which we exclusively told you about. The SUV gets an imposing design with a big grille up front, bold lines and a muscular stance. The model showed at the expo had oodles of chrome too and we believe that is going to be a styling feature seen on the production model as well.

The MG Gloster will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Spyshot Credit: Dhawal Ashar

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

