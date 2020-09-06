Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

The upcoming MG Gloster SUV will be the next big launch from MG Motor India, which is expected to go on sale just before Diwali. The carmaker has been teasing the SUV for quite some time now. We already know that MG's flagship SUV will be a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV packed with a host features like auto park assist, advanced driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12 speakers, emergency stop, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS) and more.
The full-size SUV shares its underpinning with the Maxus G90 SUV, which is already on sale in the Chinese market. The carmaker showcased the SUV for the first time at the Indian Auto Expo this February. The MG Gloster sports a simple yet imposing SUVish design that is highlighted by a massive grille upfront, projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, distinctive wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others.
The MG Gloster SUV gets projector lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights
MG Motor India hasn't revealed the powertrain details of the Gloster yet. The SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The motor is tuned to belt out 220 bhp and 360 Nm of power figures. It is also expected the SUV will be offered with a diesel engine as well. We might see the Gloster SUV 4x2 and 4x4 options. Once launched, the new MG Gloster SUV will be pitted against the likes of Land Cruiser Prado, Jeep Cherokee, BMW X3, Mercedes GLA and the Volvo XC90.
