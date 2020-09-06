Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

The Gloster is a full-size SUV based on the Maxus D90, which is sold in China.

The upcoming MG Gloster SUV will be the next big launch from MG Motor India, which is expected to go on sale just before Diwali. The carmaker has been teasing the SUV for quite some time now. We already know that MG's flagship SUV will be a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV packed with a host features like auto park assist, advanced driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12 speakers, emergency stop, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS) and more.

The upcoming MG Gloster will be a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV

We exclusively told you that the all-new Gloster will be the first SUV in its segment to get 64 ambient lighting feature. And now, MG has revealed some more features and yes we're telling you this excluisvely. In addition to the above-mentioned features, the SUV will also get adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, 8-inch instrument cluster, diamond-style-stitching seats, LED cabin lights, three-zone climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, ventilated front seats, brand's iSMART technology and more. It will also get six driving modes - snow, mud, sand, rock, eco and sport. The MG Gloster SUV gets captain seats in the middle row Also Read: MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

The full-size SUV shares its underpinning with the Maxus G90 SUV, which is already on sale in the Chinese market. The carmaker showcased the SUV for the first time at the Indian Auto Expo this February. The MG Gloster sports a simple yet imposing SUVish design that is highlighted by a massive grille upfront, projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, distinctive wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others.

The MG Gloster SUV gets projector lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights

MG Motor India hasn't revealed the powertrain details of the Gloster yet. The SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The motor is tuned to belt out 220 bhp and 360 Nm of power figures. It is also expected the SUV will be offered with a diesel engine as well. We might see the Gloster SUV 4x2 and 4x4 options. Once launched, the new MG Gloster SUV will be pitted against the likes of Land Cruiser Prado, Jeep Cherokee, BMW X3, Mercedes GLA and the Volvo XC90.

