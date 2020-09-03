MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

Morris Garages India has put out a new teaser video announcing that it has officially begun testing the upcoming MG Gloster. Now we have been seeing spy photos of the test mules of the Gloster for a couple of months now, and we know that MG Motor India is getting ready to launch the SUV by Diwali this year. The Gloster SUV will be the company's most premium offering in the country and will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

MG Gloster ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: MG Gloster To Get A 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The teaser shows that the car gets follow-me-home lamps as well

Now MG Motor India has already let on about the features that the Gloster SUV will get. We told you exclusively that the car will come with the ambient lighting feature with 64 colour options. It also gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system which is a first in segment. The Gloster is a full-size SUV based on the Maxus D90, which is sold in China. It will be the fourth SUV in MG's India portfolio which has the Hector, Hector Plus and the MG ZS EV at present.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With 64 Colour Ambient Lighting

The MG Gloster will come with a 12.3-Inch Infotainment screen

The Gloster is expected to be launched in the coming months, probably during the festive season. In fact, the company has released an official teaser video which suggests that the Gloster will be equipped with ADAS or advanced driver assist system that includes hands-free parking assist, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system and much more!

Also Read: MG Gloster To Come With Advanced Driver Assist Systems

The MG Gloster will be a connected car just like the other cars from the company

From what we can see in the teaser, the Gloster will come with ‘Internet Inside' making it a connected car and even follow-me-home headlamps. The SUV gets an imposing design with a big grille up front, bold lines and a muscular stance. In other markets, the MG Gloster or the D90 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes around 220 bhp and 360 Nm and is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Also, there's a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm. We expect both these engines to come to India. The MG Gloster is likely to have 4x4 along with different drive modes, which include rock, sand and snow. Of course, there will be a 4x2 variant too.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.