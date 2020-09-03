MG Gloster To Be Launched In India With Auto Park Assist

MG Motor India is all set to launch the new MG Gloster SUV in the coming months, probably before Diwali 2020. Once it is launched, it will be the first SUV in India to have level 1 autonomous driving capability. And now, MG has confirmed that the Gloster SUV will be launched with 'auto park assist', which means that the SUV can park itself, without any help from the driver, thanks to the autonomous capability and a 360 degree camera. Earlier, the company had released a teaser video showing the Gloster getting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes features like lane departure warning, collision avoidance systems and so on.

Also Read: MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of Launch

MG Gloster ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: MG Gloster To Get 12.3-inch Touchscreen & 12 Speakers

(MG Gloster to get hands-free parking feature)

The MG Gloster shares its underpinnings with the Maxus D90 sold in China and promises generous road presence and cabin space. The SUV measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and 1,875 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,950 mm. In other markets, the MG Gloster or the D90 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes around 220 bhp and 360 Nm and is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Also, there's a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm. We expect both these engines to come to India.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Gloster SUV To Get Ambient Lighting Feature

Also Read: MG Gloster To Get 4WD And Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

(The MG Gloster will be a feature-rich SUV)

Other features on the Gloster include 64-colour ambient lighting, which will be a segment feature yet again. Gloster will also come with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 12-speaker audio system, making the car loaded with technology. All this will be combined with MG's iSmart platform which will enable it to receive over-the-air OTA updates. This, of course, isn't surprising as this was a key selling point for even the MG Hector. This works with an embedded SIM which is even IPV6 ready supporting even 5G networks, though 5G networks in India are a couple of years away.

The Gloster will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.