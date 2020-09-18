Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System

The next big launch from MG Motor India is the all-new Gloster. In typical MG fashion, it will get host of features and safety systems. MG Motor India has started giving out details of the new MG Gloster ahead of its launch and it has now shared that it will be equipped with the segment-first autonomous emergency braking along with the adaptive cruise control system. The MG Gloster will be the first full-size SUV in its segment to get features to get these features as its closest rival- the Ford Endeavour is offered only with semi-autonomous park assist and doesn't get these radar based advanced driver assist features.

The MG Gloster will also be equipped with adaptive cruise control which is also a segment-first feature.

The autonomous braking system in the Gloster works below speeds of 40 kmph by bringing the vehicle to a complete halt if it senses a possible collision. If the vehicle is cruising above 40 kmph, its speed reduces by 40 kmph when the autonomous braking system comes into force. In fact, the Chinese automaker has tested and validated the automatic emergency braking system according to Indian road conditions.

The autonomous emergency braking system will work below the speeds of 40 kmph.

We already told you that MG's flagship SUV will be a feature-loaded and technology-rich SUV packing a host of features like auto park assist, advanced driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12 speakers, emergency stop, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS) and of course MG's connected car iSmart tech among others.

The MG Gloster SUV gets captain seats in the middle row

We also exclusively told you that the Gloster will get 64 ambient lighting which again is a segment-first. The long equipment list will also include features like the 8.0-inch instrument cluster, diamond-style-stitching seats, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, ventilated front seats and six driving modes - snow, mud, sand, rock, eco and sport. On the outside, you'll get to see elements like projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights among others.

The upcoming MG Gloster will be a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV

Under the hood, the MG Gloster will get the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is also expected to get one more engine option details of which are still unknown and it will be offered with both rear wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) options. The MG Gloster is expected to go on sale in India ahead of the festive season.

