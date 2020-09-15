New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 MG Gloster SUV To Get Adaptive Cruise Control Feature

MG Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming Gloster SUV will be loaded with Adaptive Cruise Control. The SUV is likely to go on sale in India this festive season.

The soon-to-be-launched MG Gloster is an SUV laden with technology

  • It will be the first SUV in the segment to get 64 colour ambient lighting
  • The upcoming MG Gloster flagship SUV will be a connected car
  • The Gloster SUV will go on sale in India this festive season
MG Motor India will be launching the Gloster flagship SUV in India during the festive season. The full-size Gloster SUV will be India's first autonomous L1 SUV. We exclusively told you that MG's next product will be a technology-rich SUV, packed with features such as advanced driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12 speakers, emergency stop, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system (CAS) and more. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that the SUV will also get adaptive cruise control feature, rounding off MG's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch​

e580t7i8

The MG Gloster SUV will be country's first autonomous L1 SUV.

The adaptive cruise control is an active safety system which enhances safety by slowing down and maintaining a safe distance with the vehicle in front. Other autonomous features that will be seen on the SUV include front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, auto park assist and lane departure warning. It will also come loaded with an 8-inch instrument cluster, diamond-style-stitching seats, three-zone climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, brand's iSMART technology, six driving modes and more.

Aesthetically, the Gloster SUV flaunts a simple but imposing design that is highlighted by a massive grille upfront, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, distinctive wheel arches, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others. It will also be the first SUV in its segment to get a 64-ambient lighting feature. First showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, the SUV will be based on the Maxus D90, which is sold in China.

Also Read: MG Gloster To Be Launched In India With Auto Park Assist

dlr7k4r8

The MG Gloster SUV also gets hands-free parking feature

The British car marque hasn't revealed the engine details of the SUV yet. However, we believe that it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional automatic unit. The petrol mill is capable of churning out 220 bhp with peak torque of 360 Nm. Interestingly, the SUV is likely to be offered with a diesel engine too. When launched, the MG's upcoming SUV will take on the likes of Land Cruiser Prado, Jeep Cherokee, BMW X3, Mercedes GLA and the Volvo XC90.

