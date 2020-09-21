New Cars and Bikes in India
Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities

Morris Garages India has announced that that upcoming flagship SUV, the MG Gloster, will come with a range of premium off-road specific features like - on-demand four-wheel drive, multiple driving modes, a separate rear differential lock button and more.

Among other features, the MG Gloster will get multiple driving modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, & Snow

  • The MG Gloster will get on-demand 4WD & 5-link integral rear suspension
  • The Gloster also gets multiple drive modes like - Rock, Sand, Mud & Snow
  • The new MG Gloster is expected to launched around Diwali 2020

Further expanding the features portfolio of the upcoming MG Gloster, Morris Garages India has now announced that its new flagship SUV with come with a range of premium off-road specific features. As per the details shared by the carmaker, the upcoming MG Gloster will get an on-demand four-wheel drive (4WD) system, possibly with shift on fly function, along with multiple drive modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow. The new flagship SUV will also get a five-link integral rear suspension, along with a separate rear differential lock button with Borg Warner transfer case.

The new MG Gloster will get an on-demand 4WD, along with a five-link integral rear suspension, along with a separate rear differential lock button

MG Motor India has also shared a video showcasing the Gloster's all-terrain capabilities in multiple setups like rocky trails, the water steams, mud paths, and sand dunes. This also means that the SUV will come with good water wading capacity. Additionally, the MG Gloster will also come with other smart and segment-first features like - 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, emergency stoplights, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV also comes with advanced driver assistance systems, including collision warning, blind-spot monitor, auto park assist and lane departure warning.

The new MG Gloster is expected to get up to 6 driving modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow

The MG Gloster will also offer a host of creature comforts like - a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, equipped with the company's iSmart connected car technology, and a 12-speaker music system, and an 8-inch instrument cluster. The SUV also offers three-zone climate control, second-row captain seats, ventilation function for front seats with diamond-style-stitching, a panoramic sunroof and more. It will also be the first SUV in its segment to get a 64-ambient lighting feature. As for the exterior, the Gloster SUV comes with a massive chrome grille up front, flanked by projector headlamps, LED DRLs, wheel arch claddings, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others.

The SUV also comes with advanced driver assistance systems, including collision warning, and blind-spot monitor

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will be tuned to make 220 bhp and 360 Nm, while paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. Also, there will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit as well that is expected to 212 bhp and 480 Nm.

