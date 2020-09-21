Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities

Further expanding the features portfolio of the upcoming MG Gloster, Morris Garages India has now announced that its new flagship SUV with come with a range of premium off-road specific features. As per the details shared by the carmaker, the upcoming MG Gloster will get an on-demand four-wheel drive (4WD) system, possibly with shift on fly function, along with multiple drive modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow. The new flagship SUV will also get a five-link integral rear suspension, along with a separate rear differential lock button with Borg Warner transfer case.

Also Read: Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System

The new MG Gloster will get an on-demand 4WD, along with a five-link integral rear suspension, along with a separate rear differential lock button

Also Read: Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

MG Motor India has also shared a video showcasing the Gloster's all-terrain capabilities in multiple setups like rocky trails, the water steams, mud paths, and sand dunes. This also means that the SUV will come with good water wading capacity. Additionally, the MG Gloster will also come with other smart and segment-first features like - 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, emergency stoplights, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV also comes with advanced driver assistance systems, including collision warning, blind-spot monitor, auto park assist and lane departure warning.

Also Read: 2020 MG Gloster SUV To Get Adaptive Cruise Control Feature

The new MG Gloster is expected to get up to 6 driving modes including - Rock, Sand, Mud, and Snow

Also Read: MG Gloster To Get 12.3-inch Touchscreen & 12 Speakers

The MG Gloster will also offer a host of creature comforts like - a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, equipped with the company's iSmart connected car technology, and a 12-speaker music system, and an 8-inch instrument cluster. The SUV also offers three-zone climate control, second-row captain seats, ventilation function for front seats with diamond-style-stitching, a panoramic sunroof and more. It will also be the first SUV in its segment to get a 64-ambient lighting feature. As for the exterior, the Gloster SUV comes with a massive chrome grille up front, flanked by projector headlamps, LED DRLs, wheel arch claddings, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights among others.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

The SUV also comes with advanced driver assistance systems, including collision warning, and blind-spot monitor

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will be tuned to make 220 bhp and 360 Nm, while paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. Also, there will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit as well that is expected to 212 bhp and 480 Nm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.