MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

First showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, MG Motor India is all set to introduce the Gloster full-size SUV later today. The all-new offering is a behemoth and will be the brand's new flagship SUV in the country. Bookings for the MG Gloster were opened on September 24, 2020, for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh, while deliveries are set to begin later this month. MG Motor India has also begun production of the new model at its facility in Halol, Gujarat.

The MG Gloster is the third product from the carmaker after the Hector and the Hector Plus. The car measures 4985 mm in length, 1926 mm in width, and 1867 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2950 mm. The SUV not only boasts of large proportions, but this also translates into a spacious and feature-rich cabin with over 71 connected car features. The Gloster will also be the first SUV in India to get Level-1 autonomous driving technology.

The MG Gloster will be offered with only the 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine

The new Gloster will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The technology pack brings features like adaptive cruise control, auto park assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning system, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection and more with the car. In addition, the Gloster also gets rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, 360-degree camera and more.

Power on the MG Gloster will come from the 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that develops 215 bhp at 4000 rpm and 480 Nm of torque between 1500-2400 rpm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed gearbox. The SUV aso comes with Terrain selection - Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Sand, Rock, and Snow - along with four-wheel drive. MG Motor India is offering the Gloster in four variants - Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. It will be offered in four colour options - agate red, metal black, warm white, and metal ash. Prices for the new MG Gloster are expected to begin from ₹ 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, India).

